Path to greener Singapore

During the Covid-19 epidemic of the last two years, many employees worked from home, reducing their daily commute. The commute typically exposes them to the elements, allowing them to take notice of climate changes.

While the worldwide Covid-19 epidemic has had many bad consequences, one beneficial outcome has been the increasing awareness of sustainability problems, notably environmental challenges, in Singapore and throughout the world.

The epidemic highlighted our vulnerabilities and weak areas in our defences, resulting in a widely publicized but brief drop in carbon emissions for the first time in decades, demonstrating what might be done in this area.

The green economy is one of the five pillars of Singapore's Green Plan 2030, which lays out the country's lofty goals for advancing its national sustainable development agenda.

According to Schneider Electric's Green Pulse survey, corporations are well aware of the benefits that a green economy would provide, with 78 per cent saying that local businesses will directly profit from the green economy's expansion in Singapore.

Fundamental improvements in corporate culture, procedures, and structures will be necessary as Singapore accelerates its green path, according to this analysis. The future of Singapore as a green nation seems bright, with Singaporeans willing to face these difficulties head-on.

As a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, Schneider Electric is bringing in over 50 industry leaders, experts, and associations to come together and join them in the path to a greener Singapore.

Yoon Young Kim, Cluster President of Schneider Electric Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei said "For the past two years, we were unable to have a full-scale in-person event. The Covid-19 pandemic brought new circumstances and the usual set up had to change. Safety was our utmost importance when redesigning Innovation Summit, and we had to change the way we do things. We are so excited to have everyone together physically once again.".

Schneider Electric is hosting its Innovation Summit this year at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre on July 6th to 7th, 2022. AStar SIMTech, Beca, City Development Limited, Chew's Agriculture, Dow Chemical, ExxonMobil, GSK, Ichi Seiki, JTC Corporation, RoviSys, NTUC FairPrice, Surbana Jurong and many others will be sharing how they are embarking on this sustainability journey for their business.

The theme for this year Innovation Summit is "Path to a greener Singapore". Some of the key panel discussion topics that you can look forward to:

How to harmonize buildings and mobility

Unlocking possibilities with sustainable innovation

Building sustainability capabilities in enterprises

Collaboration in an open environment

Accelerating sustainability goals in manufacturing 2030

Leveraging industrial IoT and advanced technologies for digital transformation

Why data centres must prioritize environmental sustainability

"We are glad to get support from Singapore Green Building Council, Singapore International Chamber of Commerce and Singapore Precision Engineering and Technology Association this year to join us in this event for a Greener Singapore," said Kim.

Looking for something more interactive? Get an in-depth view of the newest technologies through the highly anticipated live stream with Schneider Electric Innovation Hub.

You will be brought along a virtual journey of Schneider's EcoStruxure story through the showcase of state-of-the-art products, solutions, and demos from Schneider Electric and its esteemed partners.

Schneider Electric Innovation Summit will be held at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre on July 6th to 7th, 2022. Registration is now open till June 30, 2022.

