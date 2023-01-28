Pathway Financial Group Promotes Zachary Horst to Financial Representative Position

As a financial representative, Horst will develop strategies for meeting the needs and financial goals of individuals, families, and businesses in Lancaster and its surrounding areas.

Pathway Financial Group has promoted Zachary Horst to the position of financial representative. In his new role, Horst will be responsible for developing strategies that meet the needs and financial goals of individuals, families, and businesses serving Lancaster, PA, and the surrounding areas.

Horst is a graduate of Cedarville University with a degree in Finance and minors in Marketing and Biblical Studies. He has years of experience in the financial services industry, having worked with business owners, families, and individuals to provide them with stability in their financial life.

Since starting with Pathway Financial Group on January 3, 2022, Horst has passed the PA Life, Accident, and Health Insurance Exam, the Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) Exam, and the Series 6 and Series 63 exams. In just over ten months, he has showcased exemplary leadership and management skills, making him a great asset to the company.

"I am excited for the new opportunity to help people in my community reach their financial goals. I have a heart for service and enjoy working with people to make a positive difference in their lives," says Horst.

As a financial representative, Pathway Financial Group believes that Horst is the right man for the job as he provides clients with the support they need to make sound financial decisions.



We are proud to have him as part of our team and know he will be an asset to our company and clients. With his rich background in financial services and commitment to providing the best possible service, we are confident that Horst will be a valuable team member that can expand our firm and help more clients meet their financial dreams.

About Pathway Financial Group

Pathway Financial Group helps their customers find clarity, peace, and security in finances.

Pathway Financial Group offers comprehensive, individualized financial planning services to individuals and small businesses in CentralPA, with locations in Ephrata, New Holland, and Willow Street, PA.

For more information, please visit www.pathwayfinancial.biz.

Advisory services offered through Concourse Financial Group Advisors, a DBA for CFGS, a Registered Investment Advisor. Securities offered through Concourse Financial Group Securities, Inc. (CFGS), Member FINRA/SIPC. Pathway Financial Group is independent of Concourse Financial Group Securities, Inc.

Please be advised that presently Brian Asper holds series 7, and 63 licenses in AZ, CO, MN, MT, ND, NE, SD and WY. For residents of other states in which registration is not held, proper licenses and registrations must be obtained by representatives before proceeding further. No part of this communication should be construed as an offer to sell any security or provide investment advice or recommendation. Securities offered through Concourse Financial Group Securities, Inc. will fluctuate in value and are subject to investment risks including possible loss of principal.

For a copy of CFGS’s Form CRS please visit: https://www.concoursefinancial.com/investor-disclosures

Concourse Financial Group Services (CFGS) and Pathway Financial Group (PFG) do not provide tax advice. Accountants/Tax Preparers at Covenant CPA are independent of CFGS and PFG. Covenant CPA Accountants and Tax Preparers are not endorsed or supervised by CFGS or PFG



Contact Info:

Name: Contact Us

Email: Send Email

Organization: Pathway Financial Group

Address: 860 N Reading Road, Ephrata, PA 17522

Phone: 717-546-9499

Website: https://www.pathwayfinancial.biz/



