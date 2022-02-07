Paya Lebar Quarter launches social commerce with Hashmeta enabling retailers to scale up digitally

Singapore, Feb 7, 2022 - Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) by Lendlease and Hashmeta Group Holding's wholly-owned subsidiary, Hashmeta Pte. Ltd., have entered a strategic partnership for digitalisation and enablement of social commerce services for PLQ. This tie-up aims to provide an additional channel of tenant support by boosting PLQ retailers' online presence.

Through this initiative, PLQ will be among the first retail establishments in Singapore to leverage a full spectrum of electronic social commerce marketing and distribution network capabilities of this kind. Social commerce converges e-commerce and social media by using social media platforms as vehicles for branding and advertising. Tenants at PLQ will be able to tap on Hashmeta Group's technological and digital services, ranging from store branding and advertisements, influencer and celebrity live streaming and marketing, as well as marketplace services, such as group buys and pre-orders.

In line with the government's initiative to support businesses in their digitalisation journeys, this partnership helps retailers find greater synergy between their online and offline offerings. The new normal sees brands leveraging social commerce and shoptainment to build a future-proof retail strategy, a signal for the future of shopping in Southeast Asia.

Ng Hsueh Ling, Managing Director, Singapore, Lendlease commented: "PLQ is one of the first retail establishments in Singapore to utilise social commerce as a platform to help retailers experiment with new business models in a 'Phygital' post-pandemic world. Social commerce will help our tenants expand their brand awareness and will be integral to the omnichannel retail experience for brands and shoppers alike."

Collin Ho, Chief Executive Officer of SF Group and Founder of COLLIN'S® commented: "Due to the pandemic, spending habits and consumer preferences have changed. Thanks to Lendlease and Hashmeta, this collaboration has provided access to new untapped opportunities via social commerce. We're confident that the partnership will also benefit the other brands under the SF Group umbrella greatly as part of this initiative."

Terrence Ngu, Chief Executive Officer of Hashmeta Group added, "Our strategic relationship with PLQ aims to help SMEs expand their market reach and offerings with our digital capabilities in social commerce. Brands nimble enough to pivot and adapt to new technologies and platforms are more likely to thrive in this digital evolution. We truly believe the strategic partnership will bring shoppers a new retail experience that marries digital, social and offline elements seamlessly, while the tenants can benefit from new channels of engagement and sales."

About Lendlease

Lendlease is an international real estate group with core expertise in shaping cities and creating strong and connected communities.

Our purpose is Together we create value through places where communities thrive.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, Lendlease has operations in Australia, Asia, Europe and the Americas, with approximately 10,800 employees internationally.

Our core capabilities are reflected in our operating segments of Development, Investments and Construction. We are known as 联实 in Chinese. For more information, please visit: www.lendlease.com

About Paya Lebar Quarter

Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) is an international mixed-use development situated at the junction between Paya Lebar Road and Sims Avenue. The 3.9-hectare site comprises two adjacent parcels on which seven buildings sit. PLQ is a key catalyst to Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) masterplan to regenerate Paya Lebar into a bustling, pedestrian-friendly, new city precinct and a dynamic business and lifestyle hub with a distinctive sense of place and cultural identity.

The inclusive urban spaces at PLQ brings together progressive workplace, retail, entertainment and exclusive residences set within generous lush green spaces, adding vibrancy to the Paya Lebar city precinct.

Paya Lebar Quarter is a project by Lendlease, an international company with a strong track record in urban regeneration projects around the world. In line with its vision of creating the best places, Lendlease brings world class place making design in city living to Paya Lebar Quarter.

In creating this place, Lendlease has put a focus on developing "heartware" with people-first designs, amenities and activation to provide the community with ample opportunities for social connection. Featuring a generous provision of landscaped green spaces for the community to bond and relax in, seating areas and an outdoor sheltered Plaza for the celebration of festivals, community, pop- ups and events.

For more information, please visit www.payalebarquarter.com.

About Hashmeta

Hashmeta is one of the fastest growing digital marketing companies in Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, Hashmeta has offices in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and China. We make marketing easy by providing digital marketing services and solutions. Hashmeta operates several online marketing platforms including StarNgage — an influencer marketplace and ShopperBoard — a fashion shopping app. For more information, visit hashmeta.com.

About StarNgage

StarNgage is an influencer marketplace that enables brands to analyse, customise, manage, measure word-of-mouth marketing and connect with global influencers (KOLs & KOCs). It has powered over 3,000 global campaigns and helped more than 5,000 advertisers in their influencer marketing initiatives. For more information, visit starngage.com.

About ShopperBoard

ShopperBoard is a mobile fashion shopping app that brings all the trendiest online fast fashion brands into one app and provides convenience for shoppers to follow their favourite stores to get immediate notification on new arrivals and browse on-the-go. For more information, visit shopperboard.com.

About ShopperCliq

ShopperCliq, nominee for 2021 Asia E-commerce Awards (Best E-Commerce Solution) is a social e-commerce platform powered by Hashmeta. This platform supports community group ordering and delivery islandwide. The main differentiation of ShopperCliq from the mainstream ecommerce marketplace or delivery platform is that orders are placed through Key Opinion Consumers (KOCs) of each community. For more information, visit shoppercliq.com.