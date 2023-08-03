Poly Voyager Free 60+ UC: The true wireless earbuds for professionals

The professional's true wireless earbuds

Wireless earbuds have become ubiquitous in recent years, but most users often face challenges when trying to use them for work. If you have tried using conventional wireless earbuds to do voice calls or video calls, the call quality is often below that of dedicated headsets.

And increasingly, people want to use lightweight and portable wireless earbuds for their hybrid work lives. True wireless earbuds offer a more discreet look versus bulkier headsets.

To meet the needs of professionals who want true wireless audio solution for their work and play, Poly has introduced the Voyager Free 60+ UC earbuds.

One charging case to rule them all

Instead of having to fumble with controls on your phone or earbud, the Voyager's unique charging case is designed to be a one-stop control centre you can control the entire audio experience easily.

The case catches your attention immediately due to its unique OLED touchscreen display that lights up with colorful icons when you take the earbuds out or when you press the button that sits next to its USB-C charging port.

Using the touchscreen, you can quickly control music playback, activate active noise cancelling mode, switch devices, adjust the volume and check the battery levels.

The touchscreen even displays a QR code if you need to download the Poly Lens app (for your phone, PC or Mac) or the product manual.

That is not all.

Inside the case is the additional BT700 USB Bluetooth adapter that lets you quickly connect the Voyager Free 60+ UC to a computer or laptop. This adapter provides a rock-solid wireless connection and a range of up to 30m. The adapter also lets you use the charging case as a mute switch during calls.

The charging case also becomes Bluetooth transmitter when you use the included USB-C to 3.5mm cable to connect to other devices. This essentially allows you to add wireless connectivity to an inflight entertainment system and will also charge the case at the same time.

The case's fast-charging capability gives you an extra hour of talk time for every 15 minutes and will fully recharge your buds two times for up to 16.5 hours of active call use.

Light and powerful earbuds

To meet the modern demands of hybrid work, the Voyager earbuds each have a 3-microphone array that triangulates on your voice and minimizes surrounding noise, so you always sound clear during conference calls. Adaptive hybrid active noise cancellation and wind-blocking technologies ensure that you are not distracted when making your business presentation.

The earbuds also offer sidetone technology which feeds your voice back to your ears so you can speak at low volumes instead of raising your voice unnecessarily during calls.

The Voyager earbuds have been certified for use with platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom, so you can be assured of a simple plug-and-play experience with every call.

When work is done, it is time for entertainment. Thanks to Poly's long history in professional audio, the Voyager earbuds provide clear vocals and lifelike sound staging for music or movies.

Using multiple devices? You can use the Voyager at the same time with two devices and pair them with up to eight devices in total.

In terms of ergonomics, the earbuds are lightweight at only 5.8g so you will often forget you are wearing them. They are also IP54 rated so you need not worry about using them in the rain or during sweat-filled gym sessions.

Finally, you can customise the earbuds by using the Poly Lens app, available on Android, iOS, PC and Mac platforms.

The Voyager Free 60+ UC wireless earbuds are now available in Carbon Black and White Sand colours. It comes with a two-year warranty and is retailing at a recommended retail price of S$490.

For more information, please visit https://www.poly.com/sg/en/products/headsets/voyager/voyager-free-60