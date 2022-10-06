Qatar's 'World of Restaurants' Provides a Taste of Home for Football Fans

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qatar Tourism reveals a menu of top international restaurants, cafés and cuisines for football fans and visitors to Qatar looking to indulge in a taste of home. For the thousands travelling to Doha for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, there is something to suit all palates as visitors will have the choice of over 3,000 food and beverage outlets in Qatar.

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism, Berthold Trenkel, said: "From fine dining to street food, Qatar offers a diverse range of cuisines from all over the world. We have an abundance of international restaurants to cater to all tastes and cultures, but I would really encourage fans to sample the delicious local Qatari dishes while they are here."

In advance of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Qatar Tourism has compiled a list of restaurants and cafés in Doha featuring cuisines from each of the countries competing in the tournament.

Group A - Qatar | Ecuador | Senegal | Netherlands

Qatar

Curious fans can try a taste of the home nation by breakfasting at Shay Al Shomous at Souq Waqif, famous for its charismatic owner Shams Al Qassabi. Gahwetna in The Pearl-Qatar serves authentic local delicacies, such as moshakshaka and zaatar. For extravagance, look no further than Jiwan at the National Museum of Qatar. Jiwan, the Qatari word for the perfect pearl, is spearheaded by Alain Ducasse and takes diners on a contemporary journey of Qatari cuisine. At Saasna, in Msheireb, creative Qatari chefs prepare local classics such as baddawi, saloona meat and saffron cake.

Ecuador

Fans with a sweet tooth should stop by Chocolataria Equador for some of the best chocolate treats in town. The speciality shop monitors the origin of its own cocoa beans to ensure fair trade and delivery of only the highest quality products.

Senegal

A slice of Senegal can be found in the heart of Doha at Sabali. The restaurant sits in the city's Tornado Tower and serves a variety of delicious Senegalese dishes, along with refreshing bissap juice.

Netherlands

Hungry visitors from Holland will find mini Dutch pancakes from Poffertjes are a popular street food option at pop-up stalls across the city.

Group B - England | Iran | USA | Wales

England

British fans should stop by The Red Lion Doha for a traditional pub-like atmosphere; with lots of screens, it's a great place to watch the matches. Harrods Tea Rooms Doha offers a more refined experience, deeply rooted in the traditions of London's most famous department store.

Iran

Parisa, in Souq Waqif, is the ideal place to sample much-loved Iranian-speciality dishes. The walls of this palatial restaurant are covered in colourful tiles and mirrors, an authentic setting for the delicious 'home recipes' prepared by Chef Ali Reza.

USA

American food lovers are spoilt for choice with a range of top BBQ, diner and burger joints to visit. Boston's, Ted's American Diners, Applebee's, Public House Doha, The Cheesecake Factory, Santa Monica Breakfast Club, New York Steakhouse… the list goes on and on.

Wales

Delicious Welsh lamb - the country's most iconic food export ­- is served in hotels and restaurants throughout the country. Fans should visit one of Qatar's many steakhouses, such as STK Doha, for their excellent lamb shanks.

Group C - Argentina | Saudi Arabia | Mexico | Poland

Argentina

Visitors will find a quaint restaurant called La Boca in the heart of Souq Waqif, which specialises in Argentinian cuisine. And bringing Doha diners a taste of Latin America is Fuego - meaning fire - which focuses on authentic flavoursome ingredients.

Saudi Arabia

Healthy Saudi dishes are now on offer at Qatar's new Koozi restaurant, which only just opened in September 2022. All the dishes, such as madghut chicken, okra, and molokhia, offer excellent value for money, from just 3 USD.

Mexico

Head to Lusail Food Arena for a taste of Mexican street food. The burritos and tacos of Abocado are dished up from inside a giant, yellow, converted school bus. Isla Mexican Kitchen, La Bodega Negra, El Cedro Lounge and Maya make up some more of Qatar's many Mexican options.

Poland

Budget-friendly plates of Polish cuisine are served at Polka in Madinat Khalifa, where the dishes are as Instagrammable as they are delicious. Try Polish dumplings and homemade apple juice, 'kompot', alongside tasty plates such as Grandma Kristina's Veggie Salad.

Group D - France | Australia | Denmark | Tunisia

France

Loleya Patisserie by Chef Aziz, located within the recently opened Le Royal Méridien Doha, offers classic French pastries, unique cakes and sweets, which are complemented by iconic Arab signature desserts. La Maison Martinez offers traditional dishes including French toast, côte de bœuf baguette and croque truffles.

Australia

Visitors seeking a dish from Down Under should look no further than The Coffee Club for a classic Aussie brunch accompanied by a flat white, or the Outback Steakhouse for its take on the Australian barbeque.

Denmark

Competing with French cuisine for the most delectable pastries, the mini cream cheese Danish pastries from Pinna Bakery & Café cannot be missed.

Tunisia

For fresh, tasty and authentic Tunisian cuisine, visit Sidi Bou Said Restaurant - be sure to try the couscous platter.

Group E - Spain | Costa Rica | Germany | Japan

Spain

Fans with a taste for tapas should visit The Cellar in the Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha, or El Faro inside Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl - Doha. Both offer lively settings and a vibrant atmosphere, with traditional recipes from across the Iberian Peninsula.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica's renowned high-quality coffee beans can be found in many of Qatar's top cafés, such as Vulcan Coffee Roastery in downtown Doha.

Germany

German and Arabian hospitality are united at Steigenberger Hotel Doha, which features a variety of cafés and restaurants with Germanic roots. Crust serves up typical German bread and pastry specialities, and "Genuss" Speciality Restaurant offers contemporary European cuisine with a German twist.

Japan

Many of Qatar's Japanese restaurants represent the crème de la crème of international cuisine on offer in the country. The world's largest Nobu is located in the Four Seasons Hotel Doha and sits on its own private island. Morimoto features excellent steak and sushi from the famous Iron Chef and Sora offers spectacular sunset views of Doha's skyline on the 21st floor of the Park Hyatt Doha. For something more budget-friendly, Ninja Ramen Qatar serves authentic noodles imported from Japan.

Group F - Belgium | Canada | Morocco | Croatia

Belgium

European cuisine and the best of Belgian beverages can be found at the Belgian Café Doha. Housed within InterContinental Doha, the popular venue attracts the crowds for its extensive outdoor terrace offering views over the Arabian Gulf.

Canada

Arguably the best doughnuts in Doha can be found at Canadian fast-food chain Tim Hortons, which has branches in the capital's top shopping malls. First-timers should sample a mini-Timbit, the chain's popular powdered cake ball.

Morocco

Must-try Moroccan spots in Qatar include Argan Moroccan Cuisine with its famous harira soup, Marrakech Restaurant, which features extravagant interiors, and Tajeen Restaurant, which is tucked away in bustling Souq Waqif.

Croatia

Guests lucky enough to be staying on the Golden Horizon - the largest square-rigged cruise ship in the world - during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ can expect a Croatian cultural feast on board, including Balkan-inspired delicacies.

Group G - Brazil | Serbia | Switzerland | Cameroon

Brazil

Ipanema Doha, at Marriott Marquis City Center Doha, offers Brazil's popular churrascaria concept: large chunks of slow-cooked meat are presented on sword-style skewers and carved table-side by passadores. A traditional Brazilian experience, this restaurant features live music from a trio band each evening from Monday to Saturday.

Serbia

The Middle Eastern equivalent of sarma, one of the most popular Serbian dishes, involves stuffing vine leaves rather than cabbage. It is a popular meze option across Qatar's regional restaurants, such as Sukar Pasha in Katara, where ancient culinary traditions are preserved in a contemporary setting.

Switzerland

The Suisse Chalet Restaurant & Café offers Alpine delights to its visitors in the colourful Qanat Quartier district of The Pearl-Qatar, while the Swiss-Café at Swiss-Belinn Doha offers international dishes for those who like to mix it up.

Cameroon

Visitors will find dishes similar to Cameroonian staples, such as brochettes, in the many pan-African and even Arabic restaurants across the country. Great value BBQ meats are on offer at Kebabbq, Lamazani Grill and Shujaa Restaurant in Souq Waqif, where a chicken skewer starts from as little as 1 USD.

Group H - Portugal | Ghana | Uruguay | South Korea

Portugal

In central Doha, LÁZARO'S serves genuine Portuguese dishes, or try Santa Nata, in Msheireb Downtown, famous for its authentic pastel de natas.

Ghana

Ghanian favourite Jollof rice, a dish of prepared with tomato sauce, spices and rice, can be found at popular local hotspot Mama's Place, which dishes up generous portions and aims to create the atmosphere of a home away from home.

Uruguay

Those looking for food typical of Uruguay, such as empanadas, should visit The Empanada House Doha for delicious flaky pastries, or Toro Toro which celebrates the vibrant flavours and convivial dining culture of South America.

South Korea

Enjoy traditional Korean BBQ, grilled at the table, at one of Qatar's two Maru Korean BBQ Restaurants - located in Qanat Quartier and West Bay. Complete with authentic Korean interiors, the menu features noodles and grilled BBQ meats.

