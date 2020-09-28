RESURGENCE AND VIVIDTHREE IN DISCUSSIONS TO PRODUCE ESPORTING EVENTS

SINGAPORE, 28 SEPTEMBER, 2020 – Vividthree Holdings Ltd (SGX:OMK) (the “Company”) is in discussions with RSG RESURGENCE ESPORTS PTE. LTD. (“Resurgence”) to co-create new esports events that will raise the bar in gaming and esports content development.

Vividthree Holdings Ltd, a diversified entertainment company specializing in the production of immersive experiences with mixed technologies, and Resurgence, a Singapore-based, Southeast Asian-focused professional esports organisation, will combine their strengths to co-produce immersive esports events that will redefine the esports fan experience in Southeast Asia.

The potential partnership will leverage on Resurgence’s expertise and network across Southeast Asia’s esports industry and tap on Vividthree’s technological expertise in augmented reality (AR) and computer-generated imagery, to bring top quality content to a broad audience in Southeast Asia.

These events include live environments for gaming, garnering crowds akin to the world’s biggest sporting events, with fierce fans and competitors forming highly immersive experiences that cannot be replicated in front of a computer screen. The events, which are slated to begin from 2021 onwards, will integrate state-of-the-art immersive technology into esports content production, such as displaying high fidelity statistics, visualizations, and data-driven stories that give them deeper insights into the live game; offering unique esports experiences for offline and online attendees.

“We are proud to be partnering with Resurgence to push the creative frontiers of digital technology content in the esports space. We are excited about the application of VR and AR technologies to transform the e-athletic experience for participants and audiences, and to create new kinds of experiences that will, in-turn, transform the sporting world. We look forward to creating highly immersive and interactive events that will digitally transform esports content together with Resurgence,” said Charles Yeo, Managing Director of Vividthree.

Jayf Soh, Founder and CEO of Resurgence said, “As part of our regional expansion plans, we are targeting to reach 150 million gaming audience in Southeast Asia by 2021. The partnership brings together the best of esports content and technological innovation to elevate the content quality and engage audiences like never before. It aligns well with our goals to create exciting stories and sustainable careers for professional esports players and content creators, and we are excited to scale new heights with Vividthree.”

Shareholders should note that discussions and negotiations are at a preliminary stage, and are ongoing. The Company will make further announcement(s) if and when there are any material developments as appropriate.

About RSG RESURGENCE ESPORTS PTE. LTD.:

Resurgence is a Singapore-based professional esports organization operating across Southeast Asia that engages the gaming audience through esports teams and content creators. We bridge the gap between brands and the gaming audience to create exciting stories and sustainable careers within the esports industry.

Since inception, Resurgence has competed in over 200 tournaments with teams in different games across PC, Mobile and Console platforms. Our championship winning Mobile Legends team is among the top 3 most-viewed esports team in Southeast Asia, with over 970,000 peak concurrent viewers. Resurgence teams have qualified for regional and global premier and major tournaments and sporting events such as the 2018 Asian Games and 2018 Hearthstone Global Games, and won Singapore’s first Silver Medal for esports at the 2019 SEA Games.

An industry leader in supporting and uplifting esports in the region, Resurgence strives to challenge the narrative for esports and gaming in Singapore and the wider Southeast Asian scene through competitive and community excellence. Find out more about Resurgence at www.rsg.gg.

About Vividthree Holdings Ltd.: Headquartered in Singapore with subsidiaries in Malaysia and China, Vividthree Holdings Ltd. specialises in Visual Effects (“VFX”), animation and Virtual Reality (“VR”) for content creation and services across the Digital Entertainment and Out-of-Home Entertainment sectors, as well as collaborations in Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions (“MICE”) projects.

Since its establishment in 2006, Vividthree has secured its position as Singapore’s leading 3D animation and VFX studio with its multi-award-winning track record. In 2017, the Company expanded into the immersive media space with virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) capabilities. The Vividthree brand of excellence can be found in numerous works, including Singapore’s box-office breaking trilogy Ah Boys to Men, SG50 Future of Us Exhibition, NS50 Home Team parade and Train to Busan VR Tour show.

More recently, Vividthree has announced securing the exclusive rights to develop a VR tour show for Peninsula, the sequel to the 2016 Korean box office hit, Train to Busan, the proposed acquisition of popular webcomic, Silent Horror, as well as signed a MOU to develop the Doraemon Experience Show based on the popular Japanese manga series of the same name.

Vividthree is a subsidiary of SGX Mainboard-listed mm2 Asia Ltd. (SGX Stock Code: 1B0), producer of film, television and online content. In September 2018, Vividthree debuted on the SGX Catalist board (SGX Stock Code: OMK) https://www.vividthree.com/