Retail job applications exceed pre-Covid levels

FastJobs, one of Singapore's top job portals, said demand for retail jobs here is on the rise.

The portal saw more than 70,000 job seekers apply for jobs in the retail sector for the first half of 2023, already exceeding last year's total number of 68,000 job applications for the entire year. FastJobs is expecting demand to surpass the pre-pandemic level of 82,000 job applications in 2019.

Retailers lack visibility in a competitive landscape

The surge in retail job applications has been driven by the borders re-opening and the return in retail footfall in Singapore.

Despite this increased demand for retail jobs, Singapore Retailers Association (SRA) said some local retail firms, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), still have difficulty filling open roles. While wages, the nature of the job and company culture also contribute to this issue, a key factor is that many companies have not paid much attention to their employer branding. As such, many retailers are not on the radar of job seekers.

FastJobs data over the past two years shows that companies that position themselves strongly with a company profile page on the FastJobs portal can attract on average 2.4 times as many applicants as companies that do not have a company profile page.

Get started with SRA-FastJobs employer branding starter pack

To help retail companies take advantage of this surge in market demand, SRA has partnered with FastJobs to launch a 12-month programme so retailers can better position themselves to attract the right talent and fill their manpower gap.

The SRA-FastJobs Employer Branding Starter Pack programme will focus on helping retailers improve their branding strategy. The programme includes workshops to help retailers build up their visibility on FastJobs with a company profile page, job ads, and site banners.

Launched on June 1, 2023, retailers have until May 31, 2024 to apply for this programme. The programme aims to support up to 100 retailers.

Mr Ernie Koh, President of Singapore Retailers Association, said, "Through this partnership, retail employers will be equipped with the latest hiring tools and strategies to help increase awareness of their company's job offerings and brand value proposition. We hope that through stronger employer branding efforts, more job seekers will be attracted to join the retail industry."

Ms Lim Huishan, General Manager, FastJobs Singapore and Philippines, said, "Our aim is to help local employers increase their company's visibility and hire better. Together with SRA, we are able to provide retailers with comprehensive hiring support.".

As part of a grant programme supported by Enterprise Singapore, eligible retailers will only pay S$2,750 of the total programme cost of $8000 (the cost excludes GST).

Home-grown lifestyle company Como Group, which enrolled in the programme this year, said that their staff plays an important role in how customers perceive their brand.

Ms Michelle Ng, Senior HR Business Partner, Como Pte Ltd, said, "Our staff not only represents our brand but also embodies the essence of our passion and style. By investing in employer branding, we're not just enhancing our image; we're elevating the entire experience we offer to our customers."

Recognising the need to create a strong online branding presence, local department store OG has also enrolled in the SRA-FastJobs Employer Branding Starter Pack programme.

A spokesperson at OG said, "In an era where the new generation depends heavily on online platforms, having an online branding profile has modernised our brand image and empowered us to connect with them more effectively and stay relevant in today's dynamic landscape."

The SRA-FastJobs Employer Branding Starter Pack is now available at https://resources.fastjobs.sg/sra-employer-branding