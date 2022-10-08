Revounts Australia Expands its Business in Two New Regions and Launches Google Chrome Extension

Revounts.com.au announces its services to Germany and New Zealand while elevating economical shopping experiences with the launch of its Google Chrome and Firefox browser extension.

Revounts, Australia's leading savings platform, has decided to expand its businesses in two more regions, Germany and New Zealand, providing the best saving opportunities to all online shoppers of these two regions. Previously, the site was only accessible to the people of Australia. On Thursday, 28 September 2022, Revounts acquired two more sites BesteSparer.de for Germans and Discounty.co.nz for the people of New Zealand.

Revounts.com.au is continuously growing with its new presence, which is regularly updated on the website. As of now, Revounts is also accessible via browser extensions available on Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox web stores, making it easy for the shopper to get their redeemable code while visiting the online shop. "Revounts intelligently fetches codes automatically for the sites you're visiting. Without tracking user data and browser history, our extension is safe and secure." said by spokesperson Linda Haynes, mentioned on Chrome Web Store. Get more details here: https://www.revounts.com.au/

More exclusive brands are also waiting on their mailing list to become part of their business. Revounts has developed tried and true practices to build good relationships with all the leading online brands and allow them to have career opportunities. As a result, multiple Australian brand revenue through Revounts grew this year—around AU$ 8m+ in total till September 2022.

3 Featured sections of Revounts

Verified reduction codes for online shops. Guides and blogs to help make budgeting easier. Unbiased store and product reviews of the top brands.

About Revounts Australia

Revounts is the fastest growing money-saving platform presenting the ways to shoppers before purchasing products online through bargains, brand reviews and blogs on almost every product category from the top online brands in Australia. Revounts is based in Canning Vale, Australia and was founded in 2017 by bargain lovers who love to hunt and share the best offers with customers. The company has a friendly relationship with more than 4000+ active brands and is growing.



