Rightworks expands leadership position in cloud and security solutions with acquisition of Practice Protect

NASHUA, N.H., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rightworks, the only intelligent cloud service provider delivering solutions purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals, today announced it has acquired Australia-based Practice Protect, the accounting profession’s leading cybersecurity provider. The acquisition will enable firms to manage risk, secure client data, and achieve regulatory compliance while using cloud and desktop applications in Rightworks OneSpace.



“As a longtime customer of both Rightworks and Practice Protect, this is very exciting news for my firm,” said James Buss, founder of Buss CPA, a modern firm that specializes in accounting for the automotive, construction and agriculture industries. “We are looking forward to benefiting from the integration of Practice Protect into the Rightworks portfolio. Given how often our team already relies on the security, accessibility and peace of mind both companies provide, we anticipate the acquisition will greatly advance the accounting profession.”

Rightworks will integrate Practice Protect into its OneSpace intelligent cloud, strengthening the security, efficiency and seamless access accounting professionals need to build a thriving firm. For markets outside of the US, including Australia and New Zealand, Rightworks will continue to offer Practice Protect on a standalone basis, supported by the current Practice Protect global teams.

“We are excited to welcome the Practice Protect team to Rightworks,” said Joel Hughes, CEO of Rightworks. “The addition of the team and technology helps us continue our mission to deliver a secure, purpose-built cloud that gives accounting professionals easy access to all the cloud and desktop applications they need to create a profitable and modern business.”

As the accounting profession continues to evolve, firms are increasingly adopting cloud software to efficiently collaborate with clients and run their businesses. However, ever-present cyberattacks are a lingering pain point. According to a recent Rightworks survey, 88% of respondents believe technology positively impacts workplace efficiency and client services—with top benefits cited being the ability to support flexible/remote workers and heightened firm and client data security.

“For the last several years, we've searched for the right US-based partner that prioritizes the accounting profession’s interests; shares our mission; and is leading the charge in North America with new innovations, thought leadership and community,” said Jamie Beresford, CEO and Co-Founder of Practice Protect. “Our team is thrilled to now be part of Rightworks and to embark on a united mission to protect the profession from expanding cyberthreats targeting both firms and their clients.”

Practice Protect is the leading cybersecurity platform for accounting firms. It enables accounting firms to gain complete control over the access of client data and passwords within their business with enterprise-level automation, application security and human-powered support. It is built for the future of accounting. From device and email security to single signon and one-click offboarding, Practice Protect is trusted by more accountants worldwide than any other password and data management tool.

About Rightworks

Rightworks enables accounting firms and businesses to significantly simplify operations and expand their value to clients via our award-winning intelligent cloud and learning resources. This is possible with Rightworks OneSpace, the only secure cloud environment purpose-built for the accounting and tax profession, and Rightworks Academy, the premier community for firm optimization, growth and professional development. The Academy offers access to thought leadership, events, peer communities and extensive learning resources. Founded in 2002, we’ve grown to serve over 10,000 accounting firms in the US—from single practitioners to Top 10 firms. For more information, please visit rightworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Practice Protect

Practice Protect, the accounting profession’s leading cybersecurity platform, gives firms complete control and peace of mind when working with client data and passwords through enterprise level automation, application security and human-powered support. From device to email, single signon and one-click offboarding, Practice Protect is trusted by more accountants worldwide than any other password and data management tool. Launched in 2016, Practice Protect works with over 25,000+ accounting professionals to free them from burdensome cyber security threats.

