Schedule Revised for 2021 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stevie® Awards, organizer of the world's premier business awards programs, announced that they have revised the schedule for the 2021 (8th annual) Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards focus on recognizing innovation in all its forms.

The final entry deadline remains March 3, 2021. But now the judging process will extend through April 25. The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be announced on May 3. Winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on July 14, instead of the traditional awards banquet that had been planned for late May.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards is the only business awards program to recognize innovation throughout the entire Asia-Pacific region. The competition is open to all organizations across 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region: large and small, for-profit and non-profit, public and private.

The awards focus on recognizing innovation in all its forms, wherever it is achieved in the workplace. Entries are accepted in eight languages - Chinese, English, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Thai and Vietnamese - in the following category groups:

New category groups for 2021 include Achievement Categories to recognize singular, innovative achievements of various types throughout the workplace, and COVID-19 Response Categories created to honor the contributions of individuals, groups, and organizations that have worked valiantly over the past months to keep us safe, healthy, employed, and informed.

Scores of professionals from throughout the region will participate in the judging process to determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners.



The Stevie Award trophies, made by the company that makes the Emmy and other major international awards, are among the world's most coveted prizes. The name Stevie is taken from the name Stephen, which is derived from the Greek for "crowned".

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .



Stevie®, American Business Awards® and International Business Awards® are registered trademarks of Stevie Awards, Inc.

PR Newswire Asia is the official news release distribution partner of the 2021 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

Related Links :

http://www.StevieAwards.com