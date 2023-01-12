Schneider Electric and Tech Data expand partnership to bring value to the growing net-zero data centre market

Tech Data, a TD Synexx company, today announced it is expanding its partnership with Schneider Electric, the global leader in digital transformation in energy management and automation. With the enhancement of this go-to-market (GTM) partnership, Tech Data will empower businesses by making Schneider Electric's net-zero data centre solutions accessible for enterprises.

Tech Data will now offer Schneider Electric's enhanced suite of edge-ready products as well as a range of innovative technology solutions and services designed to help customers with a fast, scalable, secure IT infrastructure to deploy enterprise workloads at remote or branch offices across Singapore.

Commenting on the development, Mark Tan, Vice President & Country General Manager, Tech Data Singapore, said "Singapore data centre market size is expected to witness investments of US$ 5 billion (S$6.7 billion) in the next four years and the forecasted market value is expected to be US$ 4.7 billion by 20261. With data centres being energy and resource intensive, the issue of serious environmental concern cannot be ignored, and it is essential for businesses to move towards sustainability.

Organisations need to account for their energy usage and adopt methods to reduce energy consumption, and net-zero data centres can play a key role by helping to increase and measure energy efficiency, focussing on clean energy, water efficiency and circular economy. This partnership is a step in that direction, and we are excited to further expand our partnership with Schneider Electric to help our partners and their end-customers embed sustainability measures."

"As local data centres scale out to support the growth of data-intensive ultra-low latency applications, micro data centres present a complete IT solution by combining power, cooling, security, and monitoring in an enclosed rack system," said Lee Siew Keong, Head of Secure Power, Schneider Electric Singapore.

"This radically decreases the data centres' carbon footprint as micro data centres simplify deployment by rapidly optimising edge computing solutions. At Schneider Electric, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, we believe our partnership with Tech Data makes value-added sustainable data solutions more accessible to businesses and contributes to tangible efforts in greening the entire value-chain."

The alliance will provide partners and their end-users with cutting-edge and proven micro data centre solutions that prioritise speed-to-market integration while advancing sustainability goals. This includes Schneider Electric's Sustainability Consulting Services aimed at optimising power usage effectiveness (PUE) of data centres through a three-step approach of digitise, strategize, and decarbonise.

Through this partnership, Tech Data will leverage Schneider Electric's Green Premium programme which helps businesses reduce their energy and carbon footprints, optimise the total cost of ownership (TCO) of company assets through Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and circular services, and better protect people from chemical substance risks.

Data centres can be made more sustainable by dynamically reducing the cooling consumption and this is where Schneider Electric's Cooling Optimise can provide benefits on the back of machine learning (ML) via hot spot elimination and continuous airflow optimisation.