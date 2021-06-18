Schneider Electric releases EcoStruxure Micro Data Centre C-Series 43U with intelligent cooling technology

New edge computing solution eliminates need for a purpose-built IT room, saving IT organisations up to 48 per cent on CapEx and 20 per cent faster time to market

Designed for IT solution providers and end users to save up to 40 per cent in field engineering costs and reduce maintenance costs by 7 per cent

Switches automatically between three cooling modes for enhanced energy efficiency for low-to-medium density applications and environments without 24/7 precision cooling

Singapore - June 18, 2021 - Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced an expansion of the EcoStruxure™ Micro Data Centre C-Series with the new 43U, offering the greatest capacity in the company's commercial and office line of micro data centres.

Featuring intelligent cooling technology for enhanced protection and energy efficiency, the new 43U C-Series is the only solution on the market that automatically switches between three cooling modes depending on the real-time needs of the system.

By helping customers deploy IT simply, securely, and reliably in any edge computing or commercial environment, the new solution is our largest, fully equipped model, eliminating the need for a purpose-built IT room, saving up to 48 per cent on CapEx in 20 per cent less time. In addition, users will save up to 40 per cent in field engineering costs and reduce maintenance costs by 7 per cent.

"Our EcoStruxure Micro Data Centres increases resiliency and security with connected physical infrastructure, reduces operational costs with a cloud-based, management platform and reduces design and deployment complexity.

''EcoStruxure Micro Data Center C-Series 43U is the latest addition, adding more capacity, more savings, and more built-in features to address the unique challenges of commercial environments," said Jean-Baptiste Plagne, Vice President Offer Management, Rack & Edge Systems, Energy Management, Schneider Electric.

"Filling a gap in the market, EcoStruxure Micro Data Center C-Series 43U was designed with IT solution providers and IT professional in mind as they ensure our digital environments remain always-on."

A complete edge management solution

The new 43U C-Series offers a complete edge management solution that can be remotely monitored with EcoStruxure IT Software and Digital Services. Schneider Electric's portfolio of software and digital services provides the power and flexibility for customers to seamlessly manage critical infrastructure devices on their own, with a partner, or to leverage Schneider Electric's expert service engineers to manage it on their behalf.

The 43U C-Series was designed for IT solution providers, distributors, and alliances as well as IT professionals across vertical segments including banking, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, and education. The 43U C-Series is designed for low-to-medium density applications and environments without 24/7 precision cooling for sensitive IT such as supply rooms, IT closets, and office spaces.

Benefits of the new 43U C-Series:

Energy Efficient Cooling Technology: Switches automatically between three cooling modes - active, eco, and emergency - based on real-time needs of the system for enhanced energy efficiency and added protection against static buildup and overheating.

More space: Offers the greatest capacity within our Commercial (C-Series) EcoStruxure Micro Data Center line - up to 36U useable space.

Suitable for indoor, commercial environments: Withstands the challenges of dust, power fluctuations, moderate temperature changes, and unsecure locations that are not purpose-built for sensitive IT equipment.

Available in select countries today

The 43U C-Series is currently available in South America, Middle East, Africa, India, and Southeast Asia, and Pacific.

With EcoStruxure Micro Data Centres, users can standardize the design across multiple environments and order as a single, all-in-one solution, making it simpler to deploy and easier to maintain. Schneider Electric offers a best-in-class design tool, the Local Edge Configurator, a global supply chain, an ecosystem of partners and IT alliances, and global compliance and certifications.

To find out more about the new EcoStruxure Micro Data Center C-Series 43U, visit our web page. The new solution can be purchased through the IT Channel and directly through Schneider Electric for strategic projects.