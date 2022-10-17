50 top startups driving financial inclusion worldwide honored in competition organized by Center for Financial Inclusion

SentBe recognized for its innovative, affordable, and convenient cross-border money transfer service made easier, simpler, and more accessible for migrant workers

SentBe to present data-driven impact and lessons from its migrant and enterprise users' real transactions at Financial Inclusion Week 2022

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SentBe Inc., South Korea's leading fintech company specializing in cross-border money transfer, announced today that it has been named in the fourth cohort of Inclusive Fintech 50 (IF50). IF50 is a global innovation competition that aims to identify and elevate cutting-edge emerging inclusive fintech companies that have the potential to drive financial inclusion. IF50 highlights high-potential start-up fintech companies addressing limitations in financial services for unserved or underserved customers.



SentBe Named 2022 Inclusive Fintech 50 Winner.

Founded in 2015 with a mission to "build borderless finance for more," SentBe is a fintech company providing innovations in international transactions both for consumers and businesses. As recognized by IF50, SentBe's customer-to-customer (C2C) money transfer service of the same name has made an impact on the market. While driving growth by becoming one of Korea's top digital remittance services in terms of transaction volume, SentBe has been strategically managing its impact in financial inclusion by focusing on inclusivity, affordability, and accessibility. Based on the efforts, SentBe was selected as one of the 50 winners from a global pool of hundreds of eligible applicants.

Among SentBe's total active users, 69 percent appear to have nationalities of, and send money to, low and middle-income countries. Given the fact that only twenty-seven percent of registered foreigners in Korea are migrant workers from lower-income countries, SentBe targets and serves one of the minor demographic segmentations.

SentBe's fee is up to eighty percent lower than the fees of Korean banks. In total, SentBe's accumulated transaction amount has reached 93 million USD as of 2022. In addition, SentBe's fee rate, 1.2 percent of the total remittance amount on average, has already exceeded one of the United Nation Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), which aims at reducing fees to less than 3 percent of the transaction costs of migrant remittances by 2030.

Sixty-four percent of SentBe's total transactions by migrant users were made during times when banks are closed. This demonstrates SentBe's advantage in usability, as the service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Seventy-four percent of SentBe's transactions were also completed within a day, even on weekends.

"SentBe's inclusion on the list of IF50 2022 winners validates our firm's commitment to making our cross-border money transfer services inclusive and impactful based on our data analytics and sound digital infrastructure," said SentBe CEO Alex Choi. "We will continue to emphasize removing barriers in foreign exchange services and bringing convenience to those often marginalized in financial services – notably, migrant workers around the world."

"I believe making money and value at the same time is possible, as SentBe has been and will be doing. At SentBe, I have been working in managing and deepening impacts in such ways. I believe that SentBe's approach is about producing rigorous evidence that will inform policymakers and businesses in making diverse types of financial services and products more inclusive for all," said SentBe's Head of Business Impact, Hanna Yim.

The IF50, in its fourth year, is a global competition powered by the CFI, a think tank based in the US. The annual competition selects 50 top technology startups driving financial inclusion for billions of underserved people around the world. Finalists are chosen by an independent panel of expert judges from leading venture capital, technology and financial services firms. The list highlights the most promising fintech startups providing innovative credit, insurance, savings and other critical financial services to unbanked, marginalized and vulnerable populations.

In addition to the nomination as one of the winners of the 2022 IF50, SentBe will host a session at CFI's Financial Inclusion Week 2022, an annual virtual event taking place on October 17-20, where inclusive finance stakeholders gather to learn from one another and share key findings. SentBe's session, titled "Impact and Lessons from a Real FinTech in Cross-border Money Transfer for Migrants and MSMEs in Korea", will showcase its measured impacts and its users' unique financial behaviors observed from real transaction data.

About SentBe

Established in 2015, SentBe is a global fintech company specializing in foreign exchange services with a mission of building borderless finance for more. With lower fees, faster transfer speeds, and simpler processes, SentBe is a national market leader in international money transfer, enabling individuals and businesses to send money over 50 countries. SentBe features diverse financial offerings including its C2C services, SentBe, as well as B2B with SentBiz, an international money transfer and payment service for businesses, and SENDA, a global e-commerce settlement API service.

In addition to its business success in Korea, Singapore and Indonesia, SentBe plans to expand its business to the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan, and Australia. Based on its success in domestic and APAC markets, the company continues to solidify its position as a cross-border FX total solutions provider specializing in foreign exchange services. SentBe is the only company in the market that operates its own business impact team. The company is deeply committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by aligning its business tactics to these goals to solve financial problems that alienate migrant workers and businesses by 2030.

About IF50

Inclusive Fintech 50 identifies promising early-stage fintechs driving financial inclusion around the globe through a competitive process led by an independent panel of judges from venture capital, technology, and financial services. Applicants are assessed on the degree to which their target market includes underserved people or businesses, and whether their innovation offers a new value proposition, shows early-stage traction, and can have a noticeable impact on the more than 3 billion financially underserved people globally. Inclusive Fintech 50 is sponsored by Visa, MetLife Foundation, and Jersey Overseas Aid & Comic Relief, with support from Accion and IFC. The initiative is managed by the Center for Financial Inclusion (CFI). Learn more at www.inclusivefintech50.com.