ShakeYourTail Introduces a Revolutionary Platform for Pet Businesses Streamlining Scheduling, Comprehensive Client Management, and Automated Notifications All in One Place

ShakeYourTail introduces a groundbreaking platform designed explicitly for pet businesses. This innovative solution offers a range of features, including cloud-based management, automated notifications, and comprehensive client and pet management. Tailored for Dog Grooming Salons, Mobile Groomers, and Doggie Daycare centers, ShakeYourTail aims to simplify operations and improve client communication.

A groundbreaking online platform developed by Petstar, a reputable player in the pet business industry, has been introduced to empower and streamline pet-related enterprises. Geared towards various sectors like Dog Grooming Salons, Mobile Groomers, Doggie Day Care facilities, Dog Walkers, Kennels, and more, this innovative platform boasts an array of features set to revolutionize how these businesses function.

Jessica Lee, the owner of @Paws & Play in Australia, shares her experience with ShakeYourTail. According to Jessica, this platform has completely transformed how they manage their pet daycare. Thanks to its intuitive design and robust features, they have significantly reduced administrative tasks and dedicated more time to their furry clients.

Moreover, she mentions that the support team is always available just a click away, ensuring smooth operations for any pet business. In conclusion, Jessica highly recommends ShakeYourTail for its remarkable contribution to pet businesses.

The platform's main features include;

- ShakeYourTail utilizes a cloud-based system, enabling businesses to conveniently access their data from any device with an internet connection. This includes PCs, laptops, iPads, tablets, or mobiles. Such flexibility proves highly advantageous for groomers and businesses constantly on the move.

- Comprehensive Client & Pet Management: This platform effortlessly allows businesses to handle their clients and pets. Users have the convenience of recording details, adding emergency contacts, noting medical and grooming information, reviewing appointment history, and setting alerts.

- ShakeYourTail simplifies communication for businesses by automating notifications and reminders. It sends appointment reminders, confirmations, 'Miss You' messages, and no-show notifications via text or email. This valuable feature ensures consistent and effective client communication, enhancing customer satisfaction.

- Scheduling: The platform offers a robust and user-friendly scheduling system. Businesses can effortlessly book appointments for their team members and quickly overview the color-coded sche­dule at a glance.

- Users can generate and export a range of reports. Additionally, they can add customized services to their appointments and create focused email and SMS campaigns for their clients.

- Online Booking: This feature is currently in development and will be available soon, allowing clients to book their appointments online, further streamlining the process.

- Payments & Deposits: Businesses can take deposits and payments online or over the phone, making transactions smoother and more convenient.

- Contracts: The platform allows businesses to create and send electronic contracts for clients to view and sign online.

- Multiple Sites Management: For businesses operating in multiple locations, ShakeYourTail can manage multiple sites, staff, and appointments under a single login.

- Customer Registration: Businesses can invite customers to register online, capturing all essential contact and pet details.

Several businesses have already expressed their satisfaction with ShakeYourTail. Mathew Spry, Director at Barkingham Park, UK, mentioned, "ShakeYourTail is amazing, helping me easily manage my appointments and reduce my business admin with automated confirmations and reminders."

Similarly, Stuart Schwartz, Owner of Desert Pet Spa, USA, praised the platform, stating that their pet grooming salon has used the company’s software for over five years. They genuinely enjoy the applications, making business lives much more accessible.

David Woods, CEO of Petstar Limited, expressed, “The redevelopment of ShakeYourTail has been a labor of dedication and precision over the past three years. We are proud to introduce a product that not only fulfills the unique needs of our clients in the pet sector but sets new standards of excellence. Our software has been thoughtfully designed to serve businesses of all scales, from small enterprises to large corporations.”

ShakeYourTail offers a free 30-day trial for businesses to experience the platform firsthand. After the trial, companies can choose from various subscription plans tailored to their needs, ranging from the 'Free' program to the 'Enterprise' plan, which offers unlimited possibilities.

With its comprehensive features and user-friendly interface, ShakeYourTail is set to become an indispensable tool for pet businesses, ensuring they operate more efficiently and serve their clients better.

For more information, individuals can access the official website.

