Singapore-based mm2 entertainment sign multi-picture deal with US production company Boulderlight Pictures

Singapore's leading media entertainment and content company mm2 Entertainment Pte Ltd ("mm2", a wholly-owned subsidiary of mm2 Asia Ltd. "mm2 Asia") and US-based production company BoulderLight Pictures ("BoulderLight") have entered into a multi-year, multi-picture slate production deal to produce a slate of feature films produced in North America for an international market, including three titles to be announced soon.

The deal segues from the two companies' previous collaborations on Native American thriller Wild Indian, which premiered in competition at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, and The Vigil, a supernatural Jewish horror film that premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. The new slate will focus on genre films that the two companies will co-produce.

"We are thrilled to partner with BoulderLight with their strong focus on bringing exciting and fresh genre content to global markets. We share their international ambition, their strong emphasis on economics as well as production quality. Aligning with J.D. and Raphael feels natural because we share the same goals and philosophy when it comes to creating content," says Ng Say Yong, Chief Content Officer, mm2 Entertainment.

This collaboration strengthens mm2's presence in the US, which remains the world's largest film industry in terms of global box office gross revenues. Similarly, BoulderLight Pictures sees this as an opportunity to spread its influence beyond US borders. "We are looking to Asia to grow our ambition for producing and selling progressive, exciting genre projects. We are happy to partner with a like-minded company that continues to evolve, create and champion storytelling for an international audience," says Raphael Margules, Partner at BoulderLight Pictures.

The agreement comes on the heels of a banner year for BoulderLight. Their action-thriller Becky, starring Lulu Wilson, Kevin James, and Joel McHale was selected to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival and went on to have a successful theatrical run due largely to drive-in traffic while traditional theatres remained closed. Festival-hit The Vigil was acquired by IFC Midnight in the US and Elle Driver internationally - mm2 released the film in Singapore. And Wild Indian premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to critical acclaim.