Singapore chases tech 'Jedi Masters' for Silicon Valley ambitions

PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

SINGAPORE - San Francisco-based investor Paul Bragiel said he needed to be asked three or four times before he accepted an invitation from Singapore to come check out its tech scene.

He made the 8,000-mile trip, but said that back then - in 2010 - the city-state's prospects to become a leading Asia tech hub were "bleak, to say the least."

But he saw some promise, and like many other investors and tech companies since then, was attracted by generous terms from government agencies.

"They gave us a very aggressive deal. Very few countries would have matched it," added Bragiel, who had considered Hong Kong and Tokyo for an Asian expansion before co-founding venture capital firm Golden Gate Ventures in Singapore in 2011. He declined to say what the terms of his deal were.

Armed with lucrative grants and incentives, Singapore has been ramping up its efforts to lure tech firms and investors, including global players like Facebook, Alphabet's Google and Dyson, companies and government officials say.

But now the focus is shifting toward attracting talent, and even the government says its work is not done.

Chng Kai Fong, managing director of Singapore's Economic Development Board (EDB), the government agency tasked with negotiating some of those deals, said he is now gunning for "Jedi Masters" he hopes can finally elevate Singapore into a global tech hub.

The secretive nature of the deals means it is unclear how much the country spends to attract such companies and whether it pays off.

Manufacturing, finance and insurance made up more than a third of Singapore's US$356 billion economy in 2018. The information-communications sector, into which tech firms would largely fall, was about 4 per cent.

But it is growing faster than any other sector, data on Tuesday showed. Info-comm expanded at an annualised 6.6 per cent in the first quarter of this year, while the next fastest of the nine sectors Singapore tracks was finance and insurance at 3.2 per cent.

Challenges remain: some tech companies have expressed concern about a recently passed fake news law in Singapore, which critics say could hinder free speech. Google said it was worried the law would stifle innovation and the growth of the digital information ecosystem.

And Singapore only has one local "unicorn" - a startup worth over US$1 billion - in ride-hailing firm Grab, according to research firm CBInsights.

Neighbouring Indonesia has four: taxi app Go-Jek, travel site Traveloka, and market places Bukalapak and Tokopedia. Hong Kong has two, in online travel agency Klook and logistics firm Lalamove.

'JEDI MASTERS'

Details on the deals negotiated with the EDB are hard to come by because the government makes firms sign nondisclosure agreements, companies, advisors and officials said.

Lengthy tax holidays, hefty grants for research and development, co-funding for investments and land and rental deals are among the incentives from different agencies, they added.

Such deals have attracted some of the world's biggest tech companies. Google, for instance, now has more than 1,000 employees in the city-state. It started its Singapore operations in 2007 with 24 people.

Facebook last year opened an office in Singapore that can accommodate 3,000 people, up from 10 employees in 2010, and unveiled a US$1 billion investment in its first Asian data centre.

With Britain's departure from the European Union looming, Dyson has moved its headquarters to Singapore and announced plans to build an electric car.

"Singapore is very successful; it has a great reputation for its ease of doing business and its links to the wider region," said Britain's trade commissioner for Asia Pacific, Natalie Black. "Many UK tech companies are already here and many more are exploring the opportunity."

The EDB has six offices in the United States, six in Europe, and locations in China, India, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia. It says 80 of the world's top 100 tech firms have operations in Singapore.

Although multinational companies are attracted by low corporate tax rates, political stability, a robust legal system and strong infrastructure, software developers and data scientists often prefer the buzz of Silicon Valley or London.

"We have to be quite clear when we are chasing the Googles and Facebooks," Chng said. "We want engineering. We want to be a place where you're creating new products and services for Asia."

Chng said he hopes attracting top talent will help nurture domestic startups, which has so far been difficult.

"I need that generation of Jedi Masters to sort of come to train future young budding Jedis," said Chng, a former director of communications at the Prime Minister's Office.

He said Singapore is also missing billion-dollar exits, which typically come when a tech start-up is acquired or publicly lists on a stock exchange. That would create a virtuous circle of private investment, allowing the government to step back.

An EDB event in San Francisco last month to promote Singapore as a tech hub drew so much interest that 400 people were turned away.

"There is a war for senior tech talent," said Daljit Sall, Singapore-based director at recruitment firm Randstad. "We are seeing big demand for data scientists, full stack developers, cyber security experts and solution architects."

KEY LOCATION

In 2012, the co-founders of online marketplace Carousell won a Singapore startup competition. The prize was three months of free office space in a former factory.

"We landed there on day one and realised everyone there also got their office space for free," said Quek Siu Rui, Carousell's chief executive. "The government ran an experiment shoving startups, former entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, incubators all in one spot."

Now valued at over US$550 million, Carousell counts Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten's fund among its investors and has expanded abroad.

Lawyers said Singapore's regulations are attractive for tech firms.

"The approach in Singapore is very much to encourage data-intensive businesses to locate there because they have the benefit of, among other things, a more relaxed standard of compliance in terms of data," said Mark Parsons, a Hong Kong-based Asia tech, media and telecoms partner with law firm Hogan Lovells.

At a time of simmering tension between the United States and China, Singapore is also seen as neutral ground while still enjoying free trade with both. Last year, it added a free trade deal with the European Union.

Geographically, Singapore sits at the centre of the fast-growing and internet-obsessed Southeast Asian region.

Internet users in Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and Malaysia spend four hours or more every day on mobile internet, according to a 2018 study by social media platform Hootsuite.

Political ructions also threaten to pull rival Hong Kong further into China's sphere of influence, which one banker in discussions with tech firms said gives Singapore an advantage.

For Bragiel, any reservations he had about Singapore nearly a decade ago are long forgotten.

"Silicon Valley attracts the whole world; Singapore is catching up," he said.

More about

innovation Internet Technology sector
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Huawei barred from using microSD cards or having SD card slots in their future devices
Huawei barred from using microSD cards or having SD card slots in their future devices
Advertising scam promoting investment endorsed by billionaire Peter Lim resurfaces
Advertising scam promoting investment endorsed by billionaire Peter Lim resurfaces
Volcano erupts on Indonesia&#039;s Bali causing flight cancellations
Volcano erupts on Indonesia's Bali causing flight cancellations
&#039;My next girlfriend&#039;: Kenneth Ma hints he&#039;s broken up from Jacqueline Wong
'My next girlfriend': Kenneth Ma hints he's broken up from Jacqueline Wong
Singaporean Khoo Swee Chiow becomes first South-east Asian to scale world&#039;s 3 highest peaks
Singaporean Khoo Swee Chiow becomes first South-east Asian to scale world's 3 highest peaks
Constipated woman loses 10 years of her memory after over-exerting herself on the toilet
Constipated woman loses 10 years of her memory after over-exerting herself on the toilet
We try bubble tea mala hotpot and bubble tea toast - guess which one&#039;s got us hooked?
We try bubble tea mala hotpot and bubble tea toast - guess which one's got us hooked?
KF Seetoh posts photos of empty Jewel Changi Airport, internet disagrees
KF Seetoh posts photos of empty Jewel Changi Airport, internet disagrees
Man seen tapping in and out of MRT gantries was part of SimplyGo trial; Nets gets LTA warning
Man seen tapping in and out of MRT gantries was part of SimplyGo trial; Nets gets LTA warning
Man charged with molesting beer lady at Woodlands coffee shop: Video shows friend filming police
Man charged with molesting beer lady at Woodlands coffee shop: Video shows friend filming police
Well-dressed guy exits Mercedes to &#039;beat up&#039; Audi hogging yellow box at Orchard Road
Well-dressed guy exits Mercedes to 'beat up' Audi hogging yellow box at Orchard Road
Chinese woman slaps boyfriend in public for not buying her a mobile phone
Chinese woman slaps boyfriend in public for not buying her a mobile phone

LIFESTYLE

7 Teochew restaurants in Singapore for delicate seafood, dim sum, and roasted suckling pig
7 Teochew restaurants in Singapore for delicate seafood, dim sum, and roasted suckling pig
All-you-can-grab craft beer buffet and other beer deals
All-you-can-grab craft beer buffet and other beer deals
Sneak peek at the new Funan mall and what you can find in it
Sneak peek at the new Funan mall and what you can find in it
Part-time cleaning services in Singapore if you don&#039;t want a full-time helper
Part-time cleaning services in Singapore if you don't want a full-time helper

Home Works

House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Did Rebecca Lim just forgive Ian Fang?
Did Rebecca Lim just forgive Ian Fang?
Zhang Ziyi might not have acted in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon if not for Zhang Yimou
Zhang Ziyi might not have acted in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon if not for Zhang Yimou
Chinese man fractures arm after &quot;princess carrying&quot; girlfriend
Chinese man fractures arm after "princess carrying" girlfriend
NDP 2019 all-star theme song: They forgot to call these Singaporeans
NDP 2019 all-star theme song: They forgot to call these Singaporeans

VIDEOS YOU SHOULD WATCH

  • #Joeyjios: We try bubble tea mala hotpot and bubble tea toast

    Full story: http://www.asiaone.com/food/we-try-bubble-tea-mala-hotpot-and-bubble-tea-toast-guess-which-ones-got-us-hooked Mala and bubble milk tea within the same hotpot? What about bubble tea on toast? Who even comes up with these ideas?! This week on #Joeyjios, we give these dubious food creations a taste-test to see if they're worth your time, money and calories. #bubbletea #bbt #boba --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • Thirstdays: Where we talk weird dates and wild fantasies

    Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/entertainment/thirstdays-where-we-talk-weird-dates-and-wild-fantasies Ooo, it's been a hot week and the thirst is real at AsiaOne. Join Le En and Bryan as they chat about weird dates, constant 'cravings', and Beyonce's thigh gap! And they are quenching that thirst with a cup of root beer float to celebrate the return of a certain fast food restaurant. Thirstdays is a fortnightly AsiaOne #entertainment series where our hosts Le En and Bryan give you a peek into their personal lives while they satisfy their thirst over a drink, have a no-holds-barred chat, and do fun things. #gossip #confessions #realness --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • Don't Say Cannot Ep4: He beats people up, but for the country

    Full story: http://www.asiaone.com/singapore/dont-say-cannot-delinquent-national-wrestler He used to beat people up, simply because he had "too much energy" to expend. Now, he still beats people up - but for the country. Meet 24-year-old #Singapore national wrestler Toh Xin Ran. Seeing the number of medals that he has been awarded and the respectful manner in which he now interacts with his wrestling coach, it is hard to imagine that Xin Ran used to be a troubled kid in his younger days. #wrestling #sportsman --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • #Joeyjios: Taste-testing The Alley Luxe and CHICHA San Chen

    Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/food/alley-luxe-and-chicha-san-chen-opens-week-heres-what-try A Michelin-standard bubble tea for $4.70? A drink that looks like the Northern Lights? This week, #Joeyjios her colleague Le En to check out two new bubble tea (BBT) stores that are opening along Orchard Road. Which will they prefer? Watch to find out. #Thedeerishere #TheAlley #Chichasanchen #Boba --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • Office Tea Episode 5: Bosses and Things

    It’s been a few weeks - let’s find out if the higher-ups of AsiaOne have any regrets about hiring Le En. Efforts were made to make nice, charity is involved and work is never-ending still. Follow and subscribe so you won't miss a single episode of our new series, Office Tea! To catch more of her antics, follow her @goofy_feline! --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • #Joeyjios: DIY your way into mum's heart this Mother's Day

    Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/women/joeyjios-diy-your-way-mums-heart-mothers-day Mother’s Day is this Sunday! Have you gotten mum a gift yet? This week on #Joeyjios, Joey tries her hand at DIY projects that’s thoughtful, useful and inexpensive. #Mothersday #DIY --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • Don't Say Cannot Ep3: He 'sees' the world with the help of tech

    Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/singapore/dont-say-cannot-he-may-be-blind-he-can-text-faster-you Edwin Khoo, 43, surprises friends with the speed at which he types on his phone. The reason? He's been blind since birth. But #technology has been the game-changer for Edwin in navigating the world around him despite his #disability, allowing him to #travel and even host his own online #podcast. --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • Office Tea Episode 4: The Dress Code

    It’s in the employee handbook - but does ANYONE actually read and follow the dress code? Are calves too scandalous? Le En puts on Athleisure and tries to get away with it! Follow and subscribe so you won't miss a single episode of our new series, Office Tea! To catch more of her antics, follow her @goofy_feline! --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • Caryn Cheng finds the best deals at IMM's Greater Savings Home and Furnishing Sale

    Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/singapore/5-couples-share-most-expensive-items-they-have-ever-bought-their-home AsiaOne challenges Caryn Cheng to find the best deals at the upcoming #IMM Greater Savings Home and Furnishing #Sale. IMM's Greater Savings Home & Furnishing Sale will start May 13 to 19. With 20 per cent off storewide at Best Denki and discounts of up to 50 per cent at stores such as INKAGU Outlet by Picket & Rail, Linen Gallery Outlet and Red Apple from May 17 to 19, this epic sale is not to be missed. Address: 2 Jurong East Street 21, Singapore 609601 Opening hours: 10am to 10pm #brandedcontent --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • #Joeyjios: I try a ballet-inspired workout despite my two left feet

    Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/singapore/joeyjios-i-try-ballet-inspired-workout-despite-my-two-left-feet Tendu, Arabesque and Grand Pliés? This week on #Joeyjios, I found out that these are in fact, not edible food dishes, but dance moves in ballet.  Watch as former professional ballerinas and co-founders of #BalletBody, Lisha Chin and Alison Carroll, take me through a snippet of their hour-long ballet-inspired workout while I try my best to keep up.  #Ballet #Barre #Fitness --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

SERVICES