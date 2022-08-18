Smart Homes – The Next Step To Meeting NZ’s ‘Zero Emissions’ Goal

—

New Zealand has taken great strides towards reducing its net carbon footprint and appears well on its way to achieving its goal of zero emissions by 2050. While the bulk of the move towards ‘net zero’ has so far been undertaken on the governmental and industrial level, average New Zealanders are also increasingly doing their part through the likes of recycling, using alternative modes of transport, and reigning in their spending on superfluous items.

The most recent growing trend on the individual level can be seen in increased smart home-related installations. Smart homes have been found to be vastly more energy efficient and economical than standard homes, and more and more Kiwis are investing in adapting their homes to beat climate change.

Some of the more popular energy-saving-focussed smart home solutions include automated temperature control, programmable smart appliances that can run during off-peak hours, smart plugs that reduce phantom electricity drainage, and smart bulbs that work on a lower wattage. More homeowners are also upgrading their systems to function on solar power.

While many smart home devices allow for DIY installation, full integration of more complex systems still requires the assistance of qualified electricians. It is also necessary for homeowners to consult with electricians on the best kinds of devices and appliances for their homes, as well as the extent to which current electrical installations may need upgrading in order to accommodate more modern technology and changes in energy use.

Smart home upgrades form an integral part of NZ’s overall ability to meet its 2050 net zero goal by enabling homeowners to better monitor and reduce their home’s carbon footprint. It is, therefore, imperative for homeowners to update their home’s electrical infrastructure, with the help of a qualified electrician, so that their homes can function effectively in a carbon-neutral future.



