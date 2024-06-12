Smith+Nephew personalizes robotic-assisted surgery for patients and surgeons with launch of CORIOGRAPH™ Pre-Operative Planning and Modeling Services exclusively for the CORI™ Surgical System

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces the launch of its new CORIOGRAPH Pre-Operative Planning and Modeling Services, providing an unparalleled, personalized solution for surgeons and patients across partial and total knee arthroplasty procedures. It is exclusively for use with the CORI Surgical System - the only orthopaedic robotic-assisted system to offer either intraoperative image-free or image-based registration, enabling the surgeon to choose whether or not to perform a pre-operative MRI scan.





Delivering solutions for differing patient types coupled with planning and execution tools is essential to personalizing surgery. Robotic-assisted surgery can improve accuracy and reproducibility, and may lead to better patient outcomes compared to conventional techniques.1-3

The first procedures using CORIOGRAPH Pre-Operative Planning and Modeling Services and RI.KNEE ROBOTICS 3.0 Software were recently completed by Dr. Steven Haas, Orthopaedic Surgeon and Chief of Knee Service at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. He stated, “We are now truly personalizing surgery and advancing efficiencies with RI.KNEE 3.0 and CORIOGRAPH services. Providing the ability to choose the right imaging modality represents the next paradigm for individualized patient care and brings orthopaedic robotics to another level.”

The CORI Surgical System offers proprietary tools and AI-driven software across the full suite of procedure solutions to deliver a robotics platform that is flexible and scalable across joint arthroplasty indications. Built on 15+ years of clinical expertise and over 350,000 image-based surgery plans, CORIOGRAPH Pre-Operative Planning and Modeling Services is where the surgical journey begins. It is designed to optimize procedures and enable intraoperative efficiencies in conjunction with new RI.KNEE ROBOTICS 3.0 Software, which includes:

Image-agnostic registration functionality, including image-based and image-free offerings

Optimized knee offering with support for pre-cut tensioning with the CORI Digital Tensioner for partial, total and revision knees

“The introduction of CORIOGRAPH Pre-Operative Planning and Modeling Services signals the next big step in personalized surgery and the evolution of our robotics ecosystem. This combined with the CORI Digital Tensioner will further advance efficiencies for robotic-assisted procedures,” said Mayank Shandil, SVP, Global Marketing – Reconstruction and Robotics at Smith+Nephew.

To learn more about the CORI Surgical System and Smith+Nephew’s digital surgery applications across a range of joint arthroplasty indications, please visit https://www.smith-nephew.com/en/health-care-professionals/products/orthopaedics/cori

