'Sorry for your loss': Man quits job by handing boss condolence card

Talk about going out in style.

Instead of a conventional letter, one man in the UK quit his job in dramatic fashion by handing his manager a condolence card with the words: "Sorry for your loss".

Printed in the card was the text: "Thinking of you at this difficult time," over which he wrote: "My last day at work is the 28th July [sic]".

one of our team members handed in their notice like this 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tqc9Hn6ODE — h. (@bitchitshan) June 27, 2019

A visual of the card shared on Twitter by his colleague soon went viral.

The post has been liked by more than 400,000 people and retweeted more than 70,000 times.

Luckily for him, the card was well received.

According to Business Insider, 22-year-old Sam Baines said the team was close and they had a "fantastic manager" with whom they were always joking around.

Said Baines: "I knew my boss would find it funny, so I wasn't worried about how they'd take it."

Of course, it helped that his boss already knew Baines' time at the company was up. He had been working for a year and was planning to return to university in September.

"I came up with the idea because I was always joking about how much they'd miss me when I was gone, then thought a condolence card would be the perfect way to finish it off," he added.

Baines' unconventional resignation struck a chord with Twitter users, with several posting that they'd done the same before.

Others were inspired to squirrel away the idea for use at an opportune time.

That's so awesome. I'm doing this if I ever leave my company! — Let's get whisk-faced (@vantivirus1) June 28, 2019

And while we're on the topic, here are some other epic resignation stories that we found floating on the internet:

So, my brother-in-law has resigned from his 9-to-5 job in spectacular fashion. Jerry Maguire meets Masterchef. pic.twitter.com/4JB1gPp1kj — stu jackson (@flackhackjack) April 16, 2013

Fair warning though, we don't recommend pulling a stunt like this unless it's April Fool's or you've the best relationship with your soon-to-be ex-boss.

Because who knows when you may need that job back?

