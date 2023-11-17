Stellar Lifestyle invites shoppers to rediscover vibrant retail spaces around MRT stations with the WINKmets Wonderland Campaign

Stellar Lifestyle, a business arm of SMRT, unveiled the WINKmets Wonderland campaign from Nov 15 to Dec 24, 2023. During this campaign period, shoppers who make purchases at the over 600 Stellar Lifestyle retail outlets across the SMRT line can redeem exclusive entry into enchanting WINKmets Wonderland Station Lodges, located at Dhoby Ghaut, Woodlands, Raffles Place, Bishan and Paya Lebar MRT stations, to play interactive games to win additional prizes, WINKmets gift wrappers and a range of exclusive WINKmets Plushies.

The WINKmets Wonderland Station Lodges and their interactive games draw inspiration from the unique personas of the WINKmets: Gamer Bluey, Shopper Pinky, Chef Reddy, and Cashie Greeny-digital avatar influencers from Stellar Ace, the media and digital branch of Stellar Lifestyle.

WINKmets Wonderland at Staytion Lifestyle Centre @ Dhoby Ghaut MRT, the central hub for all four WINKmets celebrations, will feature a specially designed "Complete The Carol" interactive game for shoppers to win exclusive prizes sponsored by KTV TeoHeng.

The WINKmets Wonderland Station Lodges will also host various community activities, adding a festive and charitable dimension to the shopping experience. This includes Christmas carolling, WINKmets Meet & Greet, and a charity market at Bishan MRT, held over three weekends in December, organised in collaboration with Invade and Metta School — an institution dedicated to providing special education for students with Mild Intellectual Disability (MID) and/or mild Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), emphasising the campaign's commitment to the community.

"Stellar Lifestyle is revitalising the magic of retail around MRT stations with our WINKmets Wonderland campaign. The campaign rewards shoppers at over 600 Stellar Lifestyle retail outlets across SMRT lines and invites them to redeem rewards at the themed WINKmets Wonderland Station Lodges at Dhoby Ghaut, Woodlands, Raffles Place, Bishan and Paya Lebar MRT stations.

"Besides games and prizes, community activities at the WINKmets Christmas Lodges will offer shoppers a meaningful and enjoyable day out. At Stellar Lifestyle, we are committed to reigniting retail vibrancy around MRT stations and creating memorable experiences for shoppers and the community," said Tony Heng, President of Stellar Lifestyle.

During the campaign period, shoppers can combine up to three receipts from retail outlets across all Stellar Lifestyle stations. Stellar Lifestyle's retail outlets will feature a promotional wobbler displaying a QR code. Shoppers can scan this code and upload their receipts to receive a redemption coupon, or they can present their receipts directly at the WINKmets Wonderland Station Lodges for reward redemption.

The exciting rewards available at the WINKmets Wonderland Station Lodges include exclusive WINKmets gift wrappers with minimum purchases of $30 and access to the WINKmets Wonderland Station Lodges with minimum purchases of $50 to participate in interactive games where shoppers can stand a chance to win incredible vouchers and additional prizes.

These include Stellar Lifestyle tenant vouchers that can be utilised across SMRT's retail network and WINK+ points. Prizes at WINKmets Wonderland at Staytion Lifestyle Centre @ Dhoby Ghaut MRT will include Wasuka CV19 Pro microphones and KTV TeoHeng Vouchers, both sponsored by KTV TeoHeng.

Limited Edition WINKmets Plushies are also available with minimum purchases of $100. Collecting all four WINKmets allows shoppers to claim a unique, limited-edition train-themed Collectors Box at the WINKmets Wonderland in Staytion Lifestyle Centre @ Dhoby Ghaut MRT.

The WINKmets Plushies will only be available for collection after Nov 27, 2023. However, shoppers have the option to redeem these plushies before this date. Shoppers and families also have the chance to meet life-size models of the beloved WINKmets during their visit.

For more details about WINKmets Wonderland, kindly visit http://www.stellarlifestyle.com.sg/winkmetswonderland.