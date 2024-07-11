Sterling Trading Tech Resources its Successful Asia Initiative with Local Business Development and Client Service

Chicago, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following on its two previous strategic announcements of launching Asia in 2024, today Sterling Trading Tech (Sterling), in response to local market demand, is building the initiative further by resourcing it with local business development experts.

Industry veterans Clara Lee and Jason Yoon-Hendricks have been recruited as APAC Sales Directors. Both have extensive experience in business development and relationship management. Lee was previously with Eventus and MSCI (in analytics). Prior to Sterling, Yoon-Hendricks has served with Refinitiv, Thomson Reuters, and REDI Global Technology. They are responsible for building out Asia market share – part of Sterling’s overall growth plan and trajectory.

Korea, Hong Kong, and Singapore increasingly seek sophisticated OMS and Risk models as well as trading capability that can provide firms with a competitive advantage. Sterling is poised to meet that demand. To date, 2024 has seen substantial interest in and success with Sterling’s approach.

Sterling’s multi-asset OMS enhances liquidity and alpha generation in U.S. equities and options. It fosters client growth and competitiveness by creating operational and infrastructure efficiencies. Sterling OMS offers real-time balances and positions, advanced margin methodologies, customizable risk controls, broad reporting capabilities, and API connectivity, enabling seamless trading. Advanced order queuing allows traders to place orders at any time and receive international orders in real time outside of U.S. trading hours.

The Risk & Margin capability is delivered across a menu of technical alternatives, covers U.S. & International equities and options, Fixed Income and Futures and delivers proprietary and unique RegTech capability. This includes Risk & Margin together in one system, and RegT and Custom House Policy Updates in real time. Post-execution analysis is done using real-time market data.

Said Jennifer Nayar, Sterling Trading Tech CEO: “Our overall Asia initiative has proven to be productive YTD in 2024 and merits this prudent investment in local business development. Both Clara and Jason each bring with them substantial networks, local expertise, and broad and deep knowledge of client demands. We anticipate exponential growth as a result of their efforts and are excited to have them on the team.”

Said Andrew Actman, Managing Director of Business Development, at Sterling: “Our expectation that Asia was underserved in the robust OMS and Risk and Margin models that Sterling delivers has proven to be correct. As we look to our Asia strategy, we now have local presence to focus on creating continued opportunities and to service clients already onboarded.”

About Sterling Trading Tech

Sterling Trading Tech (Sterling) is a leading provider of professional trading technology solutions for the global equities, equity options and futures markets. With over 100 clients including leading brokers, clearing firms and prop groups in over 20 countries, Sterling provides solutions tailored to clients’ needs. Sterling is committed to providing fast, stable technology along with outstanding customer service. Sterling provides trading platforms, OMS and risk products to its clients.

