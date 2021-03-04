Teledyne Imaging brings its advanced technologies to Vision China 2021

Live demos highlighting new AI and deep learning solutions at the booth
SHANGHAI, China, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne Imaging will exhibit at the upcoming Vision China (Shanghai), in Hall W1, W1-1800, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre from March 17-19.
Visitors to the combined Teledyne Imaging booth can expect to see a broad range of leading-edge line and area scan sensors, frame grabbers, vision systems, software, and smart cameras targeted at vision inspection, logistics, robotics and packaging applications. Here are the highlights:
1. Line Scan Cameras & Embedded Vision
- The industry’s first Multifield™ CMOS TDI camera, Teledyne DALSA’s award-winning Linea HS captures brightfield, darkfield, and backlit images at once in a single scan. When combined with the Xtium™2 CLHS high-performance frame grabbers, these models achieve unmatched data throughput.
- Linea Lite is the newest addition to the Linea family, the Linea Lite brings high performance in a small package.
- Featured “live demo” of the Z-Trak 3D scanners that support up to 16 3D sensors, help remove occlusion and deliver real-time height measurement using laser triangulation and robust In-line measurement.
- Sherlock8 - next generation vision application software with support for 1D, 2D, 3D and thermal cameras. Includes support for “rules based” and “learning based” AI deep learning vision tools, parallel processing, factory protocols and custom user interfaces.
- VICORE – New Generation Smart Camera system supports up to 25M. The VICORE system has integrated software, I/O, PLC support and can handle traditional 2D and 3D, as well as infrared inspections.
- BOA Spot-XL – New Smart sensor is easy to use and contains all vision functionalities from gauging, flaw detection and robotic guidance to product identification (1D/2D/OCR).
2. Smart Sensors
- Teledyne e2v’s Emerald™ 67M image sensor achieves ultra-high resolution for electronics inspection, high-end surveillance and aerial imaging. Its 8K square resolution combined with its high frame rate enables increased throughput and improved detection ratio.
- The new high resolution Hydra3D™ Time-of-Flight CMOS image is tailored for 3D detection and distance measurement. It features a 10 µm three-tap cutting-edge pixel and supports the latest industrial applications, including vision guided robotics, logistics and automated guided vehicles.
3. sCMOS cameras
- Teledyne Photometrics features its latest back-illuminated sCMOS cameras Prime BSI Express and Kinetix. Both achieve 95% quantum efficiency, low read noise and extremely high speed (95 fps for Prime BSI Express and 500fps for Kinetix, full frame).
- Prime BSI Express camera’s small form factor and USB interface make it fit into the broadest range of configurations.
- Kinetix camera’s 10-megapixel sensor provides a 29.4 mm field of view, opening up possibilities for new discoveries.
4. Area scan cameras
- Teledyne’s first CXP camera, designed for performance and built on Genie Nano's proven, industry-leading reputation.
- Teledyne Lumenera’s new Lt Series Cameras provides high performance USB3 models, from 2 to 20 Mpixels, in both board level and enclosed versions.
Subject matter experts will be on hand to discuss planned product development and advanced, enabling technology for your vision challenges.
Media Note: For interview requests, please email yuki.chan@teledyne.com or visit our booth in Hall W1, W1-1800 during the show.
About Teledyne Imaging
Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum and decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, microscopy, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.
Media Contact:
Yuki Chan, Marketing Manager, Teledyne e2v
Yuki.Chan@teledyne.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/425956dc-0a5b-4a0b-b742-1c3c10ae17c5