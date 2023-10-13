Transforming businesses the Canon way

"Thinking big" isn't just a buzzword. It's a blueprint for business revolution and growth.

For Canon, their initiative "Think Big Think Canon" is what helps SMEs and larger enterprises transform and unlock their true business potential.

With its unwavering track record of innovation, Canon delivers solutions that resonate with one clear message: "Business Can Be Simple."

In an age where efficiency is paramount, simplicity rules.

Said Vincent Low, Head of Enterprise Business, Singapore Operations, Canon Singapore: "We have always focused on helping businesses break away from traditional practices that inhibit growth.

"By offering tailored solutions that simplify complex processes, Canon has empowered many firms to serve their clientele more effectively."

Canon's transformative solutions have allowed companies to pivot rapidly into the knowledge economy without missing a beat. Here are some examples:

Reimagining document management

Picture a reputable manufacturing firm that has been around for decades.

Their legacy? Stacks upon stacks of paper-based records, painstakingly archived in huge storage spaces. But this meant that employees spent a lot of time retrieving documents.

Then came the pandemic and the massive shift towards hybrid work models. The situation became even more challenging for company staff as they could not access critical information remotely, leading to delays and inefficiencies.

Canon stepped in to help with an intelligent document management suite that overhauled the company's approach to data.

They provided an integrated system where various departments could use the digitized documents for their daily operations and to collaborate in real-time.

Every document was digitized and filed efficiently. The physical storage spaces were replaced with the efficiency of cloud-based archives. Every file was accessible by every staff member in a matter of seconds.

The result? Increased efficiency, seamless collaborations, and considerable cost savings on physical storage.

Refining delivery

Time is of the essence when you must get the goods into the hands of customers.

A FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) company had to cope with different processes and the coordination of a large number of delivery vehicles.

Their manual tracking system meant that there was no reliable mechanism to ensure the real-time location of the delivery trucks.

They began to face challenges in ensuring the timely delivery of orders and they turned to Canon for help.

Canon addressed the problem by first identifying pain points, and then fixing them without disrupting daily operations.

First, Canon digitized the proof of delivery process and enabled staff to make confirmations of deliveries with tablets. The staff no longer needed to rely on paper documents which could easily go missing or get damaged.

Next, the integration of geo-tagging the vehicles took the business up a notch.

Not only could deliveries be tracked in real-time, but any potential delivery issues could be addressed in advance, ensuring customer satisfaction at every step.

Streamlining financial processes

Manual data entry, especially in critical business functions like accounting, can be a hotbed for human errors.

One insurance company's accounts department was plagued by such inaccuracies and an inconsistent file-naming convention that made documents hard to find.

Canon helped the company to automatically process invoices so the data could be quickly located, accurately analysed and acted upon at scale.

Not only did this solution drastically reduce human errors, it also sped up the entire invoicing process, ensuring payments to all vendors in a timely and accurate manner.

From improving collaboration to optimizing payments, Canon has demonstrated that no business problem is too difficult to fix.

But what if we could go further and faster?

Think Big Leadership Business Series: Shaping the future

Canon's broader vision involves preparing everyone for the challenges of tomorrow and paving the way for rapid innovation.

The upcoming "Think Big Leadership Business Series 2023: 2024 AND BEYOND" affirms Canon's commitment to empower companies in a disruptive world.

Happening from the Oct 26 to 27, 2023 at the Parkroyal Collection, Marina Bay, the "Think Big" event will inspire attendees with the latest insights into technology and geopolitics.

Canon Singapore and Mediacorp are bringing together a diverse panel of leaders, ranging from finance leaders to academic experts. The panelists will dissect and discuss the implications of AI and geopolitics on global businesses.

Indeed, we stand on the cusp of a new era.

As AI technologies permeate every sector and geopolitical shifts shape global trade dynamics, understanding and adapting to these changes is crucial.

If you are a business leader, will you be a proactive participant in shaping the future, or become a mere bystander reacting to change?

