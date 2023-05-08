Transforming industries with Canon's Smart surveillance

Tucked away in the bustling city of Singapore, a tranquil oasis provides new mothers with a luxurious space for recovery and relaxation during their confinement period following childbirth. As they recuperate from the demanding delivery process, mothers can enjoy peace of mind by having a clear livestream of their newborns sleeping in a separate nursery. The electronic eyes watching over the newborns also possess the intelligent ability to detect unwanted visitors.

This marriage of technology and patient care is found at Kai Suites, a pre- and postpartum care centre that offers in-house expertise, food therapy, and auxiliary services for mothers. Kai Suites partnered with Canon Singapore to design and implement state-of-the-art Smart Surveillance solutions throughout the facility.

Canon Singapore brought in 360-degree cameras which are capable of streaming high-definition, real-time footage through a mobile app. This allows mothers and even family members overseas to monitor their babies at any time, fostering a sense of reassurance and promoting a happier confinement period. In addition to providing a live view of the nursery, Kai Suites also employs Canon's cloud-based video footage to detect uninvited guests or suspicious behaviour, maintaining a comfortable and secure environment for both staff and guests.

Smart surveillance - Beyond security needs

People often think that surveillance solutions are only used for preventing crime. Canon's Smart Surveillance solutions prove otherwise.

Canon has partnered businesses across different industries to optimise business processes, streamline operations, and improve productivity and profits, all while ensuring safety and security. Offering a diverse range of advanced hardware and video analytics software, Canon is pushing the boundaries and adapting to the unique needs of different industries.

For instance, Canon's range of network cameras is designed to cater to every situation, featuring infrared illumination for low-light conditions, ultra-compact dome cameras for tight spaces, 360-degree cameras for comprehensive coverage, and small form factors to fit into the most confined areas.

Combining high quality video capture with advanced video analysis capabilities, Canon's Smart Surveillance solutions can deliver high-speed, high-precision face recognition, people counting, gender. These features enable businesses to not only enhance their security but also optimize marketing strategies and sales floor management.

Retail and public spaces

Are your shop's customers mostly female or male? Are they elderly or young? It is now possible to know the types of customers shopping in your retail store so you can better serve them. Nama, Slovenia's best-known supermarket brand, has implemented Canon's network cameras and video supermarket can now count the number of visitors up to an accuracy of 98 per cent and get regular analysis of their buying behaviour, all from the video footage alone.

In each store, Canon's Smart Surveillance can utilize 360 degree cameras to analyse customer demographics, differentiate between buyers and non-buyers, and optimize product placements and opening hours based on visitor flow. At the cash register, network cameras can detect congestion, rompting staff to take action and resolving disputes by recording transaction details.

This same video analytics technology is useful for public gatherings, such as churches and other places of worship. Canon's solutions can count the number of visitors and estimate the demographics for each worship service, freeing up church ushers to focus on other needs during the worship service.

Hospitals & clinics

A major challenge for medical personnel is being able to treat patients while keeping an eye on other high-risk patients in the wards. For instance, patients with dementia may be prone to wander out of the hospital. Canon's Smart Surveillance solutions can enhance patient safety by detecting when these patients are near exits and lifts, and proactively alert the staff on their mobile devices to bring the patient back to his ward.

The hospital can also use the same technology to manage visitor access, preventing unauthorised individuals from loitering in restricted areas. In clinics, Canon's video system can address clinic congestion by counting patients, allowing for more efficient scheduling of patient appointments. Canon's technology can mask the identity of the patients, reserving their privacy while optimizing the clinic's patient flow. Instead of showing their faces, a masked outline of the subjects will be shown in the video feed.

In the realm of medical education, Canon's camera systems can be used to stream live surgeries for students to study intricate procedures, enriching the learning experience for the next generation of doctors.

Manufacturing

Canon's state-of-the art face recognition technology helps factories to ensure only authorised personnel are on the manufacturing floor. Factory owners often have to manage tens of thousands of workers and Canon's technology can quickly detect if an unauthorized individual has managed to slip through the security areas.

Apart from people detection, Canon's solutions can also track the movement of raw materials across the factory floor and identify any problems in the manufacturing and delivery process. This is enabled by the detection of distinctive marks such as vehicle license plates.

Even analogue meters can be analysed - for example, Canon's technology can read and analyse a water pressure meter, converting its analogue value into digital information. In such a scenario, the factory management can be alerted whenever the water pressure in the building exceeds a set limit. All this is achieved without requiring human patrols to check the meters.

Office workspaces

Hotdesking is the new mode for many companies as it allows employers to save on office rental costs. There are no easy software solutions to monitoring the usage of desks, but Canon's video analytics provides an instant overview of occupied desks. This allows employers to determine how to stagger employee attendance in a hybrid workplace setting.

Canon's technology is also advanced enough to detect if someone has left items behind on a desk, and send an alert to them.

Civil defence and public transport

Canon's Smart Surveillance can be used in the aftermath of disasters such as earthquakes or extreme weather. In buildings such as schools or community centres used as an evacuation site, the network cameras can act as a communication tool to help ensure that relief supplies and measures are properly directed to the people needing them.

And in normal times, Smart Surveillance can be used in public transport scenarios to ease human traffic flow. For instance, in a packed train station, Canon's video analytics can be used to detect the size of crowds and guide passengers to take less congested exits or pathways.

In conclusion, Canon's Smart Surveillance technology is transforming industries by offering versatile solutions that cater to the unique demands of each sector. As businesses continue to adapt to an ever-changing world, Canon's advanced security and efficiency measures provide the cutting-edge tools needed to thrive.