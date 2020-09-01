Urban Commons Announces Strategic Partnership with Encore Enterprises

● Urban Commons to partner with successful commercial real estate investor, Encore Enterprises

SINGAPORE, September 1, 2020 – Urban Commons (UC), the Los Angeles-based real estate investment and development firm, aims to partner with Encore Enterprises, Inc. (Encore), a Texas-based vertically integrated commercial real estate investment company that focuses on high-quality but not fully stabilised assets, with attractive projected yields.

UC is excited to join forces with Encore, as it is a commercial real estate investor and developer that has clear synergies with UC. With more than 30 years in the real estate business, UC believes that Encore is the ideal company to realize its current ambitions of growing its platform and hotel portfolio.

“Encore and Urban Commons share common values and a vision of growth through adversity,” said Howard Wu, Founder and Principal at Urban Commons. “At Urban Commons, we started acquiring distressed real estate at the peak of the 2008 financial crisis, and with Encore, an ambitious partner with a stellar track record, we are positive we can emulate the same exceptional results we have been generating for more than a decade. Even though we have targeted acquisitions at different stages of renovation or refurbishment, our overall strategy is shared, which is to unlock additional potential and add value to quality assets.”

The UC-Encore partnership was facilitated by DPG Investments, LLC (DPG). DPG and its affiliates provide global alternative investment management and advisory services. Based in Arizona, DPG is a recognized, premier multi-strategy global private equity, merchant banking, alternative investment, and multi-family office advisory firm.

Dan Galvanoni, Chairman and Founder of DPG, commented, “Urban Commons and Encore Enterprises are best-in-class partners. This will prove to be a fruitful alliance. DPG looks forward to a continuing relationship with each of them.”

In addition, UC has procured additional reputable capital partners to enhance performance in the immediate-term, and strengthen its base for future growth.

About Urban Commons

Urban Commons is a Los Angeles-based real estate investment and development firm with a successful track record of developing, repositioning, and rebranding assets throughout the United States. The company focuses on improving under-managed and under-utilised assets by developing innovative solutions that promote optimal economic, social, and environmental returns.

Since its founding in 2008, Urban Commons has owned, operated and developed a variety of real estate properties including several dozen hotels, apartments, retail, office, and senior care, throughout the United States including the development of nearly one million square feet of commercial retail space.

For more information on Urban Commons, please visit: https://urban-commons.com/

About Encore Enterprises

Encore Enterprises, Inc. is a privately owned national real estate investment company founded in 1999 with corporate headquarters in Dallas, Texas. Encore develops, acquires, and manages hotels, multifamily communities, retail shopping centers, and commercial offices. For more information, please visit www.encore.bz

About DPG

DPG Investments, LLC and its affiliates provide global alternative investment management and advisory services. With offices in Arizona, California, and Georgia, DPG was founded in 2004 from a top tier family office. DPG is a recognized, premier multi-strategy global private equity, merchant banking, alternative investment, and multi-family office advisory firm. DPG's diversified private investor base is comprised of a select group of cutting-edge, ultra-high net worth and high net worth private family offices, offshore affiliates, private equity firms, public capital corporations, top tier hedge funds, insurance companies, endowments, pension plans and various best-in-class operating partners.

As a financier, investor or merchant banker structuring in excess of $1.5 billion in capital commitments since 2004, DPG currently is focused on real estate, alternative energy, oil and gas, natural resources, entertainment and media, special situation and distressed investing, selective venture capital, direct private lending, structured credit products, global consumer finance products, financial services, specialty finance platforms, and fund vehicles. DPG takes pride in delivering customized capital solutions in a disciplined entrepreneurial system. More information at: www.dpginvestments.com