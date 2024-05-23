Vagus Stimulation Device To Reduce Stress & Calm A Busy Mind, Pulsetto Announced

Pulsetto has announced its vagus nerve stimulation device which can help mitigate the mental and physical impacts of stress, particularly for adults struggling with anxiety or a busy mind.

Worn around the neck, Pulsetto's device sends gentle electronic pulses into the vagus nerve. This helps to send the body into its "rest and digest" mode - the counterbalance to "fight or flight" mode - by encouraging the parasympathetic nervous system to override the automatic nervous system.

More details can be found by visiting https://pulsetto.tech/products/meet-pulsetto

The vagus nerve is the longest of the cranial nerves and branches into nearly every major organ in the body. When stimulated with Pulsetto, it communicates to the brain to release calming neurotransmitters, including serotonin and acetylcholine. These neurotransmitters help the mind and body to slow down, reducing the various effects of stress, including negative thought patterns, high blood pressure, high resting heart rate, and others.

Chronic stress is considered one of the leading causes of depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder - and it can also increase the risk of serious physical conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and obesity. By helping the mind and body relax, Pulsetto's vagus nerve stimulation device helps users learn how to avoid defaulting to a state of chronically high stress, thus improving their overall well-being for the long term.

A recent study revealed that Pulsetto's vagus nerve stimulation device led to increased parasympathetic nervous system activity and a 64.5% decrease in stress and anxiety for participants. Research and clinical studies explaining the mental, emotional, and physical benefits of vagus nerve stimulation can be found on the Pulsetto website.

Pulsetto was designed by leading neuromodulation and sleep experts, with the goal of making 100 million people "wake up every morning happier and healthier".

"My anxiety is noticeably and immediately reduced," said one satisfied Pulsetto user. "It's almost like pressing a button and it disappears; I feel much calmer. The most effective device against stress and anxiety that I have tried so far. All my body gets relaxed after a few minutes with Pulsetto and the effect lasts for hours."

Interested parties can learn more about Pulsetto and order the vagus nerve stimulation device by visiting https://pulsetto.tech/products/meet-pulsetto

