Wave Emerges as the Easiest-To-Use Digital Business Card Platform

In a significant achievement, Wave proudly positions itself as the easiest-to-use digital business card platform for companies as per their G2 ratings. The recognition highlights Wave's dedication to offering a superior customer experience from onboarding to handoff.



Wave set out to transform how companies handle business cards, transitioning them from physical cards to a fully digital solution. The platform serves businesses by facilitating the creation, distribution, and management of their team's digital business cards.



No longer confined to the limitations of physical cards, Wave allows companies to tailor their digital business cards to align with branding guidelines and individual preferences. The platform provides the freedom to choose from various design options, ensuring a personalized touch that showcases not just contact details but the brand of each professional profile.



Wave offers users many sharing options, such as QR codes, email, text, or NFC cards, making connecting with others easy and enjoyable. As the digital era advances, so does the need for integration, and Wave meets this need by syncing with over 5,000 applications. These integrations result in new leads being exported to the user's CRM, streamlining workflows and business growth.



Administrative management stands out as a core feature of Wave’s offerings. Through a centralized dashboard, businesses can maintain and update digital business card profiles across the entire organization. This functionality includes adding or removing employees, updating contact details, and modifying design, ensuring a unified and professional representation of the company—where consistency is the key to leaving a lasting impression.



Businesses can also track the effective operation of their digital business cards, with metrics such as engagement rates and click-through rates readily available. This capability helps management make informed decision-making and optimize their networking strategies.



G2 is a prominent tech marketplace with over 1.8 million user reviews on more than 100,000 products. For any company, achieving recognition on G2 is a significant accomplishment. In the case of Wave, G2 has acknowledged it as the most user-friendly digital business card platform available. This recognition is more than just praise; it validates Wave’s mission to simplify and improve everyday networking experiences.



Wave is a platform that simplifies the process of creating, designing, and sharing digital business cards for organizations. Users can easily transfer data by using CSV bulk imports and keep team information up to date in real-time by utilizing Azure Active Directory. The platform allows easy monitoring and organization of team-wide leads from a single spot, which can be exported with just a few clicks. Additionally, businesses can interact with prospects, automate follow-ups, and build long-term connections, which can help them close more deals.

