Web Hosting In The Heart Of Southeast Asia

—

The new web hosting provider DeeDeeHost has set 1 big goal, to conquer the heart of Southeast Asia’s web hosting industry by introducing US and UK standards.

Founded by expats from the UK, US, France and Australia living in Thailand with each their own web hosting business abroad – and therefore many years of great experience combined - have joined forces to start a new competitive hosting provider in Thailand.

When we asked CEO and co-founder Hatun of DeeDeeHost Web Hosting what was meant with these new “standards”, he said that the main goal of all founders behind this big project is to introduce a combination of deploying specific web server software as used by the majority of web hosting companies in the US, UK and other developed countries.

“This combination exists of providing the user friendly cPanel, offering faster loading times with CloudLinux, optimizing cache speeds with LiteSpeed and Imunify360 for increasing the overall security of all our web hosting clients. Our 2nd goal is to be very price competitive at the same time.”

“Thailand is located in the heart of Southeast Asia, which makes it also excellent for our clients with a website hosted by us who have their business in Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia. These neighboring countries are becoming more and more developed and we can definitely tell by the fact that around 40% of our clients are actually from the countries neighboring Thailand.”

DeeDeeHost Web Hosting (or in Thai: เว็บโฮสติ้ง) can be reached by visiting their website www.deedeehost.com and with 24/7 support they are ready for any questions that you might have. They also have a dedicated sales support live chat on their website that is available from 9AM till 9PM, 7 days per week.

Contact Info:

Name: DeeDeeHost Web Hosting

Email: Send Email

Organization: DeeDeeHost Web Hosting

Address: 100/312 Golden Town, 71 Phayathai Rd, Bangkok, 10400, Thailand

Phone: +6620-385-036

Website: https://deedeehost.com/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/web-hosting-in-the-heart-of-southeast-asia/89043697

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 89043697