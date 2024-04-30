As winter approaches, Mr Blinds share how the right window treatments can help keep homes warm and energy-efficient

As homeowners prepare for the colder months ahead, Mr Blinds, one of New Zealand’s most trusted manufacturers of custom blinds and curtains, is sharing how window treatments can help keep homes warm and maintain comfort even in the coldest temperatures.

—

When temperatures drop, windows can be a significant source of heat loss in homes. Mr Blinds showcases the importance of selecting window treatments that provide effective insulation to prevent this and help keep energy bills down. Opting for the right combination of curtains and sheers can significantly increase the amount of sunlight entering homes during the day and reduce heat transfer back out through windows at night.

While selecting window treatments for the winter, one of the most important aspects to consider is their ability to control natural light and heat gain. Sheer curtains are ideal for the daytime, opening up smaller spaces and offering plenty of privacy, but still allowing natural light to filter through and provide natural heat gain.

On the other hand, blackout curtains are an ideal solution for when the sun goes down. With the proper fit and full coverage, they can help prevent heat loss from occurring while trapping air between the curtain and window and also stopping drafts from coming through. A spokesperson for Mr Blinds emphasises the importance of selecting blinds or curtains with the right measurements to maximise results. “Custom-made window treatments tailored to the specific dimensions of each window guarantee optimal insulation, helping homeowners keep warmth inside the home and energy bills down.”

Mr Blinds also highlights the importance of sealing any gaps or cracks around windows to prevent cold air from seeping into the home. Combined with properly selected and installed window treatments, addressing these leaks enhances the effectiveness of insulation and ensures homes stay warm and energy-efficient throughout the winter months.

As winter approaches, choosing the right window treatments is essential for maintaining warmth and comfort in the home. By selecting the right materials, ensuring proper fit and coverage and controlling natural light and heat gain, homeowners can create cosy indoor spaces that protect from the winter chill.

To find out more about Mr Blinds’ range of custom window treatments, contact their friendly team of professionals today.

About the company: 100% owned and operated in New Zealand, Mr Blinds manufactures window treatments for both domestic and commercial properties. With no middle-man involved, customers can enjoy competitive prices and reach out to knowledgeable staff at any time, who can answer any questions. Offering custom orders made to exact measurements, their products are the perfect fit for any windows or doors.

