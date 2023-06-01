YOUNITE, the boy band on the rise, smashed their own first-week sales record

Brand New Music's nine-member K-Pop boy band YOUNITE broke their own sales record in the first-week sales with their EP "Light: BIT Part.1."

—

On May 24th, Brand New Music stated that YOUNITE's fourth EP, "Light: BIT Part.1," allegedly sold 80,182 copies in its first-week sales, citing the announcement from Hanteo Chart. YOUNITE achieved a new career high, outselling " YOUNI-ON," which was published in October of previous year, by almost 20,000 copies.

YOUNITE's fourth EP "BIT Part1" album contains five songs with high completion, including "The dazzling moment of Youth," "Waterfall," a song with a boyish refreshing concept which their fans have been waiting for, and "Slogan," in which members Eunho, Eunsang and DEY participated in the lyrics to send a message of gratitude and love to fans.

The title track, "WATERFALL" has captivated the hearts of many fans worldwide, thanks to the outstanding and unique performance. Their unique and refreshing voice reminds listeners of a cool waterfall giving them a soothing feeling in this summer heat.

YOUNITE kicked off their performance with a bang at the pre-showcase at "KCON JAPAN 2023," which took place from May 12th to 14th in Japan, and they plan to keep the momentum going with their released album through a variety of ongoing activities, such as broadcasts, radio, YouTube, and active TikTok challenges.

Brand New Music is Korea's leading music agency, setting trends in the music industry. Brand New Music is expanding into new areas of the music industry, such as idol, OST, and commercial music, with the help of their collaborative and innovative music production methods.

For further details or to check out their song “ WATERFALL” follow YOUNITE’s Linktree and Music

