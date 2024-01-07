'10 layers of cling film to my waist': China actress' extreme slimming method to fit into dress within a day ignites controversy

Celebrities are constantly under scrutiny for their appearance, especially when it comes to their weight.

They are often put on a pedestal, making them subject to criticism.

China actress Huang Yi found herself in such a situation when her attempt to fit into a dress caused a stir on social media among netizens, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The day before a fashion show in the eastern province of Zhejiang on December 24, 2023, Huang Yi took to Weibo seeking advice on weight loss tips for walking down the red carpet.

In her post, she mentioned, "I tried on seven dresses today and couldn't fit into any of them. How can I slim down within a day? I am waiting for your solution."

The post received over 1,000 comments, with one netizen suggesting the use of cling wrap.

The netizen advised, "Breathe in and use cling film to enswathe your waist tightly. However, this is a method you adopt when you do not have alternatives. It will make you suffer a lot."

Huang Yi responded, "Your idea is not bad."

On December 25, 2023, she followed up with another post, saying, "In order to be an ice queen, I wrapped 10 layers of plastic wrap around my waist and finally got it on!"

The post featured 10 photos of herself in a stunning white gown, presumably from the fashion event.

The post went viral, garnering over 1,700 likes and 1,000 comments from netizens.

While some comments praised her look, SCMP reported that Huang Yi also faced criticism for her actions. Comments like "promoting appearance anxiety" were expressed, with one user stating, "Clothes are made to serve people", adding that Huang Yi was going about it the other way around.

One user acknowledged the pressures that celebrities face.

Moreover, trying to alter your body through unconventional ways has adverse effects.

According to SCMP, Dr Li Peng from Zhengzhou University First Affiliated Hospital in Henan province stated in an interview that "squeezing the waist in this way could affect blood circulation and lead to headaches, digestive problems, and difficulty breathing."

