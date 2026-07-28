2 earthquakes strike China's Qinghai province

BEIJING — A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck remote Xinghai county in the northwestern Chinese province of Qinghai on Tuesday (July 28) at 11.16am, with a second quake of magnitude 5.8 following 18 minutes later, the ⁠China Earthquake Networks Centre said.

Both quakes had a focal depth of 10 km, with the epicentre located in a sparsely populated, high-altitude area about 244 km from Xining, the capital of Qinghai.

Noticeable tremors were felt in Xining, state-run Xinhua news agency said.

Authorities have not yet received any reports of casualties or building collapses and "public order remains stable overall", Xinhua said.

Emergency response teams are on their way to the epicentre, it said.

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