2 women kick and pull hair in fight over seat in Shanghai train

Two women aged 32 and 66 were caught on video scuffling on board a train in Shanghai on Saturday (April 25).

The dispute purportedly arose because the younger woman didn't want to give her seat up for the older woman.

The incident took place at around 2pm on Shanghai's Metro Line 1, reported local media outlet Sohu.

The younger woman, Zeng, had just sat down on the train before the older woman, Wu, walked over and demanded she give up her seat.

Zeng politely declined and Wu started criticising Zeng for poor manners and lacking respect for the elderly.

A physical altercation then ensued.

A video of the incident posted on X on Sunday shows the women grabbing each other's arms, clothing and hair as other passengers try to diffuse the situation.

Police are investigating the matter and urged the public to maintain order on public transport.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com