3 men in China attack people with knives, resulting in one death and multiple injuries

Three men allegedly went on a rampage and attacked people in Zhuhai city in China's Guangdong province, resulting in one person dead and others injured, New Tang Dynasty Television reported on Tuesday (May 26).

Multiple videos across social media show the incident taking place outside Zhuhai's Huafa Mall.

In one video shared on Facebook, a man can be seen stumbling as he holds his hands behind his head before falling to the ground.

Other photos of the incident show the man covered in blood and sprawled on the ground.

A police officer can be seen at the scene as the video cuts to a separate clip of a different man slowly walking away.

As the man walks past a Starbucks outlet, he tosses what appears to be a cleaver to his left, and continues walking away from the location. The man is later seen in a separate video surrounded by four officers.

The incident is believed to have taken place at around 3pm on Monday, and the man who was attacked has died, reported Mandarin News TV.

Citing an eyewitness, Epoch Times reported that three men had entered the Starbucks outlet and attacked people with knives, killing one and wounding others.

"The entire Starbucks was covered in blood," the source claimed.

While details are still unclear, the three men are believed to have attacked the deceased out of revenge and waited at the scene for police to arrive.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com