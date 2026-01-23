32-year-old programmer in China allegedly dies from overwork, added to work group chat even while in hospital

A Chinese programmer died in hospital after fainting while working at home late last year.

Gao Guanghui (transliterated), 32, allegedly died of cardiac arrest, leading his family to believe that he died from overwork.

According to Chinese media, he was promoted to department manager recently and had consistently been working long hours prior to his death.

In addition to programming tasks, he was in charge of management and customer after-sales service, which led him to return home late, his wife told Chinese media.

Gao had reportedly been working on Nov 29, which was a Saturday.

"He said he felt a little unwell and wanted to sit in the living room for a while to take care of some work," said a family member.

He fainted and was taken to the hospital, but died despite efforts to resuscitate him.

Gao was pronounced dead at 1pm that day, but had consistently received messages from his colleagues in a Wechat group even when he was fighting for his life, his family alleged.

According to a family member, he had been instructed to process orders and complete urgent tasks that were due on Monday morning.

Gao's family has since applied for work-related injury compensation from the government but has yet to receive updates.

His wife also requested for his personal belongings at work to be returned, but alleged that some items had been already disposed of and that the remaining items were not properly packed when she received them.

