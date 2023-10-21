4 buns and cabbage leaf: China Southern Airlines responds after travel blogger's post on 'bizarre' in-flight meal

In-flight meals can be hit-or-miss, but one China Southern Airlines passenger was stunned by what was served to him.

Taking to Weibo on Oct 14, a travel blogger with the username Fengge Wangming Tianya shared a photo of his unusual meal.

He said that it consisted four steamed buns, a packet of pickled mustard, and a cabbage leaf.

"It really is just one piece of cabbage," quipped Feng, who frequently posts travel-related content on his Weibo account.

"This is the first time I have had such a bizarre in-flight meal."

But after several netizens called the viral in-flight meal "shabby", China National Radio reported that the passenger said on Tuesday that he had no intention to hurt the airlines' reputation.

In another post, he clarified that he was wrong to suggest that his meal was just "four steamed buns", adding that they were buns with different fillings and flavours.

"There were six of them that day, and they were delicious," he said.

China Southern Airlines responded to their viral in-flight meal, state media China Daily reported on Wednesday.

An employee from the airlines said that the meal in question was a "snack".

On the cabbage leaf, he explained that it was meant to cover the buns, so that they would retain moisture when reheated in the microwave.

The airline also urged catering companies to improve their in-flight meals to satisfy the needs of different passengers.

