5 cops injured in China after man launches knife attack over confiscated e-bike

A man in China has been apprehended after injuring five police officers and two civilians in a stabbing spree.

The incident occurred in the town of Wushi near Yulin City in southwest Guangxi Province, on Friday morning (May 22).

Hong Kong-based news outlet HK01 reported that the 30-year-old man had wielded two knives – one in each hand – and stabbed traffic police officers after they allegedly confiscated his electric bicycle for not having a licence plate.

The police was said to have been conducting vehicle checks that day, and was carrying "anti-riot forks" with them.

Multiple videos circulating online showed how the incident unfolded.

In one such video, a young man in a black shirt can be seen confronting several traffic police officers in the middle of a street market. He then walked to a stall, picked up two knives, and charged at the officers.

A violent altercation ensued. Members of the public were heard shouting, and the video ends with a policeman running away while clutching his bleeding wrist.

In another video, a policeman can be seen lying on the road as a huge pool of blood was seen on the back of his uniform. Looking visibly in pain, the injured officer is helped by a crowd onto the backseat of a motorcycle and driven away.

The Luchuan County Public Security Bureau issued a statement on their official WeChat account on Friday, in which they confirmed the incident.

It said that five police officers sustained injuries while responding to the situation. Two passers-by were also hurt.

The suspect was apprehended at the scene, and all of the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigations are ongoing, the bureau added.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com