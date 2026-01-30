600 needle marks: Baby in China hospitalised after alleged abuse by mum

A 10-month-old baby in Yunnan, China, was hospitalised after a needle was lodged in his neck, and it was later discovered that his mother had allegedly pricked him with a needle more than 600 times.

The woman, identified as Dao, had inserted a shoe-making needle into the child's neck when it broke and lodged in his cervical spine, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The toddler was admitted to hospital with fever and convulsions and underwent surgery and anti-infection treatment, reported Sina Weibo.

He was reportedly discharged early this month and is recovering well.

In a video posted online on Jan 14, spine surgeon Dr Sui Wenyuan, who treated the infant, said that whenever the child had a cold or fever, Dao would prick him with the needle to draw blood as a form of punishment or folk remedy.

Dr Sui estimated that the toddler had been pierced about 600 times, reported SCMP.

The video also reportedly showed the boy's head, feet and torso covered in wounds and dark scabs.

SCMP quoted local authorities as saying that the needle wounds were inflicted by his mother.

Global Times reported that the mother has limited medical knowledge, and while she showed signs of anxiety, she does not have psychotic symptoms.

A police report has been filed and authorities are looking into the matter, reports said.

