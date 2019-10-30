7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he's 'finally married'

A Chinese man cried at his wedding because he's so glad that he's "finally married".
PHOTO: Screengrab from PearVideo
Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

Many people cry at weddings, but this groom took it to a whole new level — bawling his eyes out because he's "finally married".

In a viral video circulated on Weibo on Tuesday (Oct 29), a 30-year-old Chinese man from Fuyang can be seen weeping uncontrollably at his wedding during his speech.

"I can't hold it in anymore. It's been so hard for me to get married," said the emotional groom.

"I've been a groomsman seven times, whenever they (my friends) got married, I would mess with them. Now that I'm getting married and they're doing it back to me, I'm fine with it," he wailed as the crowd roared with laughter.

He even thanked them for the hazing, adding that he was "especially happy and enjoying it very much".

The man was grateful to have married well and confessed that he loves his wife deeply and that said she treats him very well. He also spoke of his in-laws and heaped praise on their culinary skills, likening a meal at their place to having a feast during the Lunar New Year.

He even recounted an instance when he had to work overtime till midnight and his mother-in-law stayed up to make noodles for him and delivered it to his house at 11pm.

"I'm finally married," he yelled into the microphone as the crowd went wild.

Then, he turned to his bride and asked: "Wife, do you want to say a few words? I've been the one talking all this time."

His bride replied: "All I want to say is no matter how tired, exhausted or annoyed you are outside, whenever you look back, I'll be waiting at home for you."

A guest at the wedding told Chinese media that the groom broke down during his thank you speech to the guests and the bride looked blissful and happy at the reaction from the audience. Throughout the speech, the bride was also helping to wipe away his tears.

"The crowd reacted with joy. Whenever he cried, others would laugh," the guest said.

bryanlim@asiaone.com

More about
china Social media viral videos

TRENDING

Belinda Lee &#039;ran away&#039; from her husband during their first meeting
Belinda Lee 'ran away' from her husband during their first meeting
Neighbours say Ang Mo Kio flat fire was &#039;waiting to happen&#039;
Neighbours say Ang Mo Kio flat fire was 'waiting to happen'
Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car
Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car
Netizens slam viral Instagram story about &#039;Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food&#039;
Netizens slam viral Instagram story about 'Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food'
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
NUS student allegedly exposed himself in front of woman in university&#039;s science library
NUS student allegedly exposed himself in front of woman in university's science library
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he&#039;s &#039;finally married&#039;
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he's 'finally married'
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Man filmed verbally abusing security officer at condo files police report alleging he was doxxed
Man filmed verbally abusing security officer at condo files police report alleging he was doxxed
Japanese reality show has celeb and fan &#039;sleep together&#039; on their first meeting
Japanese reality show has celeb and fan 'sleep together' on their first meeting
Singaporeans aged 21 and above with non-citizen spouses now eligible for housing grants of up to $40,000
Singaporeans aged 21 and above with non-citizen spouses now eligible for housing grants of up to $40,000
Real life: &quot;I was diagnosed with breast cancer at 29 years old&quot;
Real life: "I was diagnosed with breast cancer at 29 years old"

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going across the border?
Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going to Malaysia?
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers &amp; other deals this week
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers & other deals this week
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results

Home Works

Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US YouTuber raves about Singapore&#039;s McSpicy, calls it the burger to end all #ChickenSandwichWars
US YouTuber raving about McSpicy makes us feel incredibly lucky to be Singaporean
Manny Pacquiao, Jack Ma challenge Floyd Mayweather to a match
Manny Pacquiao, Jack Ma challenge Floyd Mayweather to a match
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
Once a K-pop idol, ex-SKarf member Tasha Low became a sales manager and is now making her comeback
Former K-pop idol and SKarf member Tasha Low making her comeback in Singapore

SERVICES