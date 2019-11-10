8 people dead, 2 injured in bridge collapse in China

SHANGHAI - Eight people died and two were injured as a highway bridge collapsed on Thursday evening (Oct 10) in Wuxi, Jiangsu province, in China.

According to Chinese state media outlet Xinhua, the bridge collapsed and fell on three cars under the bridge.

One vehicle was parked and contained no passenger. The other two contained three people who were killed.

Three cars and two trucks fell from the bridge as it collapsed, killing another five individuals.

Xinhua said China's Ministry of Transportation and Wuxi city were investigating the cause of the accident.