9 killed after 4 tourist boats capsize in China, state media reports

HONG KONG — Nine people died when "sudden strong winds" capsized four tourist boats and plunged 84 people into the water in Southwestern China, state media reported on Monday (May 5).

The search was ongoing for one person who was still missing while 74 others had been rescued in Guizhou province, the Xinhua News Agency said.

Nearly 500 rescue workers were mobilised to deal with the accident as Chinese President Xi Jinping instructed provincial authorities to "do everything possible", Xinhua said.

Xi also said authorities should enhance safety measures to curb the growing number of accidents at tourist attractions and major public places.

Authorities have sent 70 people rescued in the Sunday afternoon accident to the hospital to be treated for "non-life-threatening conditions", state media said.

