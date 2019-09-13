Amid US vaping crackdown, e-cigarette maker Juul enters China with online store openings

SHANGHAI - United States e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc, which faces a widening crackdown on vaping at home, has entered China, with online storefronts on e-commerce sites owned by Alibaba Group and JD.com to tap the world's largest market of smokers.

Juul, in which tobacco giant Altria Group owns a 35 per cent stake, has been launching its products in international markets such as South Korea, Indonesia and the Philippines. It recently raised over US$750 million (S$1 billion) in an expanded funding round.

The US government announced plans on Wednesday (Sept 11) to remove all flavoured e-cigarettes from store shelves, as officials warned that sweet flavours had drawn millions of children into nicotine addiction.

The move comes as US health officials are investigating a handful of deaths and potentially hundreds of lung illnesses tied to vaping.

A notice published on Juul's official virtual store on Tmall, an Alibaba e-commerce site, said it had opened on Sept 9. Juul also had a similar store on JD.com, another major Chinese online retailer.

On Tmall, a Juul device with two flavour pods sells for 299 yuan (S$58). Flavours include mint, mango and Virginia tobacco.