Arcade in China gets backlash for using hamsters as claw machine rewards, swaps to fish and turtles instead

An arcade in Shenzhen, China earned the ire of netizens after they put live hamsters into their machines as prizes for customers, according to media reports.

In multiple posts across XiaoHongshu and TikTok since March 8, arcade-goers could be seen trying their luck at the machines.

These customers utilised a controlled scoop - similar to a claw machine - to catch the hamsters, with some even using the base of the scoop to prod hamsters, coaxing them to hop on.

Once on, the hamsters would be lifted to the prize drop, where they would then be unceremoniously dumped down the chute for the customer to collect.

Many users called out the shop for animal abuse - footage showed the hamsters crowded in a corner of the machine, huddled together.

The hamsters also suffered stress due to the noisy environment of the arcade and the occasional hits from the metal scoop, South China morning Post reported on March 14.

Over the Chinese New Year period, these hamsters were left unattended, with no one to feed them.

Despite repeated calls to authorities by netizens, nothing could be done as Shenzhen lacks animal protection laws, according to HK01.

"This is too cruel," a XiaoHongShu user commented on one of the videos.

Another added: "There are countless ways to run a business, so please don't open a place like this!"

Some users also shared that they tried out the machine themselves, but their hamsters were injured and died after a couple of days.

From hamsters to fish

Arcade staff confirmed on March 9 that all hamster machines have since been removed, reported Oriental Daily.

In their place, however, six new aquatic animal catching machines have sprouted, offering customers the chance to nab a range of fish and small turtles.

These machines similarly held the fishes in terrible conditions, with over 100 fish within a single, small tank and hygiene conditions appalling, according to Weekend Hong Kong.

Beijing lawyer Zhang Zi'ang shared with Chinese media that utilising these animals as prizes for these game machines might have broken China's Animal Epidemic Prevention Law should the shop not have the relevant license, South China Morning Post reported.

All live animals were reportedly removed from the shop at a later date.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com