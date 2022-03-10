‘Are women just machines?’ Chinese web users turned off by proposals to raise birth rate

Proposals for matchmaking committees within local trade unions and a drive to encourage more graduate students to have children triggered a frosty reception on social media in China, as officials brainstormed ways to raise the country’s plunging birth rate.

In all, delegates to China’s annual meeting of parliament submitted more than 20 suggestions for boosting population growth in a country that did not scrap a decades-long policy restricting couples to a single child until 2016.

A Communist Party secretary at a pharmaceutical firm in Hubei province offered a plan for “marriage committees” within trade unions to provide matchmaking services. This was widely criticised on Weibo, China’s equivalent of Twitter.

“Marriage is for happiness, not to meet goals,” said one critic.

Also panned was a suggestion that master’s and doctoral students be encouraged to marry and have children.

“So I’m studying for a master’s to birth a baby for you? Why not establish a school [for this], where people can graduate once they have given birth to enough,” wrote one user in a post that got about 5,000 likes.

China’s birth rate, in steep decline for years, hit a record low last year – fuelled in part by the high cost of raising children in cities. The data has been met with growing alarm by officials.

Last year, China announced that couples could have up to three children , in a major shift, but the decision was met with doubts over whether it would make much difference and questions on what supportive measures would be rolled out.

Other proposals submitted to the National People’s Congress, which started on Saturday (March 5) and finishes on Friday, focused on ways of alleviating pressures facing families and working women.

They included preferential tax policies, waiving kindergarten fees for a third child and penalties for employers who discriminate against parents with multiple children.

Although proposals submitted by ordinary delegates at the rubber-stamp parliament are largely symbolic, they allow matters of public concern to be discussed and in theory will also be considered by policymaking committees.

Many Weibo users took the opportunity to criticise the historic tactics China had taken to control population growth.

“This is crazy, when it was the time of family planning there was forced sterilisation and abortion,” said one user whose comment received over 2,000 likes. “Now they want three children. Are women just machines?”

ALSO READ: Call for China to support single women over 30 to give birth to one child as the country's birth rate declines