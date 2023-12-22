Bail denied to Hong Kong rights lawyer in landmark security case

HONG KONG — A Hong Kong court on Thursday (Dec 21) rejected a fresh bail application for pro-democracy activist and lawyer Chow Hang-tung, whose subversion trial under a China-imposed national security law is expected to open in late 2024.

In making the latest in a series of so far unsuccessful bail applications, Chow's lawyer, Cheung Yiu-leung, noted Chow had already served more than two years in detention after being arrested on suspicion of "incitement for subversion" over her ties to a group that organised an annual June 4 vigil.

High Court judge Andrew Chan, however, said he couldn't grant bail because Chow might carry out acts that endanger national security.

A tentative trial date was provided for Chow's case in the second half of 2024 at the West Kowloon court, Chan said. A case-management hearing was also tentatively expected to be held on Feb. 15, 2024, he added.

Chow, 38, a human-rights lawyer, was the vice-chairperson of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China, a now disbanded pro-democracy group. Despite being jailed, she has continued to defy Beijing's campaign to subjugate the city.

Chow is charged with "incitement to subversion", which carries a sentence of up to 10 years imprisonment, alongside two former Alliance leaders Albert Ho and Lee Cheuk-yan under the national security law (NSL).

Chow has been detained since September 2021 at a maximum security women's prison.

Hong Kong laws usually restrict reporting of full bail application proceedings to only key details, but Justice Chan lifted these restrictions over objections from the prosecution.

"I don't see that anything you said, or I said, cannot be published. The press are free to publish whatever," Chan said.

Chow was recently put in solitary confinement for 18 days for possessing "too many letters" from her supporters, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Hong Kong prison authorities said they wouldn't comment on individual cases.

Chow has already finished two sentences for unauthorised assembly in relation to the banned Tiananmen vigils in 2020 and 2021.

ALSO READ: Hong Kong court jails sister of veteran labour activist for 6 months