BEIJING - Zhang Jiandong, a senior official with the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, said on Wednesday (Oct 27) that Beijing is prepared for the Games but that the Covid-19 pandemic is the biggest challenge they face.

Zhang was speaking at a news briefing held as the 100 day countdown to the Games begins in Beijing.

