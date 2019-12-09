Beijing to exit 200 most polluted cities list

PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Beijing's notoriously bad air quality has improved in recent years and the Chinese capital is expected to drop out of a list of 200 most polluted cities in the world this year, a data provider said Thursday.

Beijing "is on track" to reduce PM2.5 -- tiny particles that are the deadliest air pollutants -- by nearly 20 per cent this year compared to 2018, Swiss air purification technology company IQAir's research arm AirVisual said.

The average hourly PM2.5 readings in the smog-choked Chinese capital fell to 42.6 micrograms per cubic metre of air in the first eight months of 2019, down from 52.8 for the same period last year.

"Compared to a decade earlier, the difference is even more striking," the report said. "The PM2.5 concentration in the first eight months of 2019 was less than half that of the same period in 2009."

The annual average PM2.5 concentration reached an eye-watering 104.0 in 2010. It began a steady decline in 2013.

But the current levels are still four times higher than those recommended by the World Health Organisation.

The tiny particulate matter can lodge deep in the lungs and cause respiratory ailments, lung cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

Beijing was ranked 122 among the most polluted cities in the world in 2018, according to a March report by environmental group Greenpeace and AirVisual's data.

The improvements in air quality were driven by the city's strict push to trim coal consumption and shut down or relocate polluting plants, the Beijing municipal government said in a February statement.

More about
china air pollution

TRENDING

Video exposes horrifying conditions in China mooncake factories
Video exposes horrifying conditions in China mooncake factories
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
Unnatural death in Chinatown: Police investigating if contents of cooking pot are human remains
Unnatural death in Chinatown: Police investigating if contents of cooking pot are human remains
Saizeriya&#039;s unphotogenic food compiled by Instagram account, Saizeriya says okay
Saizeriya's unphotogenic food compiled by Instagram account, Saizeriya says okay
Malaysian man dubbed &#039;cosplay killer&#039; gets 22 years&#039; jail, instead of death, upon appeal
Malaysian man dubbed 'cosplay killer' escapes the gallows, gets 22 years' jail
Lost dog waits for 4 years by road in Thailand before he&#039;s reunited with owner
Lost dog waits for 4 years by road in Thailand before he's reunited with owner
Married for 10 years, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee ain&#039;t got time for temptation
Married for 10 years, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee ain't got time for temptation
Jay Chou is so rich, he expresses his love for Hannah Quinlivan through skywriting
Jay Chou is so rich, he expresses his love for Hannah Quinlivan through skywriting
Jennifer Lopez almost broke Constance Wu&#039;s nose
Jennifer Lopez almost broke Constance Wu's nose
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as &#039;cold and aloof&#039;
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as 'cold and aloof'
StarHub first to release iPhone 11 and 11 Pro price plans
StarHub first to release iPhone 11 and 11 Pro price plans
Places in Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Places in Singapore that will make you believe you're overseas

LIFESTYLE

Singapore family with special needs twins: We&#039;ve learnt to count our blessings
Singapore family with special needs twins: We've learnt to count our blessings
10 best massage places in Singapore for low, mid and high budgets
10 best massage places in Singapore for low, mid and high budgets
1-for-1 ramen, McDonald&#039;s 40 days of 1-for-1 &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 ramen, McDonald's 40 days of 1-for-1 & other deals this week
Where to go in Tokyo that&#039;s not Ginza, Shibuya or Tokyo Disneyland
Where to go in Tokyo that's not Ginza, Shibuya or Tokyo Disneyland

Home Works

It&#039;s totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
It's totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
How to hide rooms, storage and more with &#039;invisible&#039; doors
How to hide rooms, storage and more with 'invisible' doors
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thai parents let son sit on top of moving car, say he&#039;s always been doing it
Thai parents let son sit on top of moving car, say he's always been doing it
Puppy in China sees jaywalker hit by a car, crosses at a zebra crossing instead
Puppy makes better decision than jaywalker
Mother and son in Ilo Ilo, Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler have sex scene in new movie Wet Season
Mother and son in Ilo Ilo, Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler have sex scene in new movie Wet Season
Chinese teen imitates viral video, dies after DIY popcorn maker explodes
Chinese teen imitates viral video, dies after DIY popcorn maker explodes

SERVICES