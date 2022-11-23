Beijing requires Covid-19 test results within 48 hours to enter public places: Official

Pandemic prevention workers in protective suits are seen at the gate to a locked-down residential compound as outbreaks of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continue in Beijing, China, Nov 18, 2022.
PHOTO: Reuters

      BEIJING — China's capital Beijing reported 634 new local Covid-19 cases for the 15 hours to 3pm (0700 GMT) on Tuesday (Nov 22), the deputy director of city's municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Liu Xiaofeng said at a briefing.

      The capital city will require a negative PCR test result within 48 hours for people to enter public places such as shopping malls, hotels, government buildings from Nov 24, city government spokesperson Xu Hejian told the same briefing.

