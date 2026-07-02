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Beijing says plane crash into skyscraper was caused by 'personal reasons'

Beijing says plane crash into skyscraper was caused by 'personal reasons'
The damaged exterior of CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, in Beijing, China, June 26.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJuly 02, 2026 8:55 AM

BEIJING — The pilot killed when a plane crashed into Beijing's highest building last week was a 66-year-old man with the surname Liu, Beijing's Chaoyang district government said on Thursday (July 2).

Liu, a Beijing native, had suffered from insomnia and anxiety, the government said, adding that the cause of the incident was "personal reasons".

The pilot deviated from a designated area while flying solo and lost contact with an airport in Beijing's suburban Pinggu district, it added.

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chinaAir crashesPolitics and Government
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