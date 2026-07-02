Beijing says plane crash into skyscraper was caused by 'personal reasons'

BEIJING — The pilot killed when a plane crashed into Beijing's highest building last week was a 66-year-old man with the surname Liu, Beijing's Chaoyang district government said on Thursday (July 2).

Liu, a Beijing native, had suffered from insomnia and anxiety, the government said, adding that the cause of the incident was "personal reasons".

The pilot deviated from a designated area while flying solo and lost contact with an airport in Beijing's suburban Pinggu district, it added.

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