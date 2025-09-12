Best boss ever? Chinese CEO gives new iPhone 17 Pro Max to all staff — even interns

It's only been a couple of days since the iPhone 17 was unveiled — yet the staff of this company already have the new device in their possession.

The boss of Chinese company Mediastorm has reportedly given each of his staff a brand-new iPhone 17 Pro Max, according to a social media post on Xiaohongshu on Wednesday (Sept 10) by user Fyjdreaming.

In her post, she shared that she attended the Apple conference in California where the new phone was launched and was taking a look at the Steve Jobs Theatre underground when she received a message.

"The iPhone 17 has been unveiled," the message from her boss Tim Pan reads. "Then as usual, everyone will get an iPhone 17 Pro Max (and can choose the colour they want), regardless of whether you're an intern or just joined the company.

"As long as you're in the company at this moment, you'll get the device."

Mediastorm, a Chinese media company that does product reviews and vlogging, has over 12 million followers on Bilibili alone.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is currently priced at $1,899 for the base model with no upgrades.

Pan also stated that the taxation required of company gifts in China would also be borne by Mediastorm.

"Tim is the best boss in the world," Fyjdreaming wrote in her post, adding that she was torn between the white and orange colours for the phone.

Christmas come early?

Much like Christmas, it seems this giveaway is part of an annual tradition for Pan and Mediastorm.

Just last year, Pan gave out an iPhone 16 Pro and an Apple Watch Series 10 to about a hundred employees within his company, Nextshark reported.

Similarly, this giveaway also included interns and new joiners, and the company also covered the related taxes.

Pan also held giveaways for Apple products in 2023 and 2022.

